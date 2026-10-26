Central Railway has extended several special train services until the end of November 2026 to accommodate rising passenger demand. The railway zone has also completed an Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) of the indigenous Kavach 4.0 train collision avoidance system in the 104-km Amla-Chhindwara section of Nagpur Division.

The extended trains will continue to operate on their existing routes, timings, halts, coach compositions and fares. The extension dates vary by service, with some trains scheduled to run until November 24 and others until November 30.

Central Railway extends special trains on multiple routes

Five special train services have been extended until November 26, 2026. These include the CSMT-Latur Express (01105), Latur-CSMT Express (01106), Nagpur-Hadapsar Express (01201), CSMT-Kolhapur Express (01417) and Kolhapur-CSMT Express (01418).

Other services have received extensions until different dates in November. The Pune-Amravati Express (01403) will run until November 24, while the Amravati-Pune Express (01404) will continue until November 25. The Hadapsar-Nagpur Express (01202) has been extended until November 27.

The Nagpur-Hadapsar Express (01209) and CSMT-Nagpur Express (02139) will operate until November 28. The Hadapsar-Nagpur Express (01210) and Nagpur-CSMT Express (02140) have been extended until November 29.

The Kolhapur-Kalaburagi Express (01451) and Kalaburagi-Kolhapur Express (01452) will continue to run until November 30.

Passengers can book tickets for the extended services at computerised reservation centres and through the IRCTC website. Tickets for unreserved coaches can be booked at regular fares through the UTS system or the RailOne app. Detailed timings and stoppages are available on the National Train Enquiry System website and the NTES app.

Kavach 4.0 clears independent safety assessment in Amla-Chhindwara section

Central Railway has completed the Independent Safety Assessment of Kavach 4.0, the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System rated at Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4), across the 104-km Amla-Chhindwara section of Nagpur Division. According to the railway zone, this is the first section in the division where Kavach 4.0 SIL-4 has undergone an independent safety assessment.

The section includes eight stations, six interlocked level-crossing gates, eight station-based Train Collision Avoidance System installations, three level-crossing TCAS units, three Remote Interface Units, 950 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags and 13 radio towers.

The assessment involved testing several safety functions, including overspeed protection, prevention of Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), rollback and reverse movement prevention, and emergency SOS generation through the onboard Kavach system and the Station Master Operation-cum-Indication Panel (SMOCIP).

The inspection also covered RFID tag detection and location accuracy, measurement of distances between tags, braking intervention, speed monitoring, movement authority and signal aspects. Assessors checked onboard and trackside communication, radio connectivity, system fault handling, fail-safe responses and the relevant technical documentation.

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The successful assessment validates the safety and operational performance of Kavach 4.0 SIL-4 in the Amla-Chhindwara section and marks a step towards its further implementation across Nagpur Division.

Central Railway said the achievement advances its efforts to strengthen train operations through indigenous safety technology and expand the deployment of Kavach 4.0 across its network.