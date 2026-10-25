The Odisha government has stepped up disaster preparedness after a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting its intensification into a severe cyclonic storm and landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast by the forenoon of October 28.

The storm is expected to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm, with sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts of up to 140 kmph, the IMD said. The Odisha government has activated emergency response arrangements, positioned rescue teams in vulnerable areas and directed officials to prioritise evacuations to prevent loss of life.

The weather system was centred at 5.30 pm on Saturday about 510 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 820 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 910 km east-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

“It is very likely to move nearly southwards, intensify into a deep depression and then gradually re-curve west-northwestwards over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 25. Continuing to move in the same direction, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by October 26 morning, and into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal around the morning of October 27,” the national weather agency said.

“It is very likely to cross Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of October 28,” the IMD said.

A depression is stronger than a low-pressure area but less intense than a cyclonic storm, an IMD scientist said.

Odisha orders preparedness measures, schools to close in five districts

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the state’s readiness and instructed officials to focus on public safety, evacuation and emergency response, with the objective of ensuring zero casualties. The system could bring heavy rainfall and winds of 70-90 kmph to southern and coastal parts of Odisha.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri are expected to face the greatest impact, while other coastal districts may also receive significant rainfall. The state government has ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in these five districts to remain closed on October 28 and 29. Collectors in other districts will decide on closures according to local conditions.

Majhi directed officials to move residents of vulnerable areas to safer locations, giving priority to elderly people, patients and pregnant women. They should be shifted to health facilities wherever necessary.

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Services have deployed personnel in vulnerable locations. “Around 60 ODRAF teams and 17 NDRF teams have been deployed, while 225 fire service teams are on high alert,” he said.

Officials have also been asked to ensure that health facilities have sufficient stocks of anti-snake venom in anticipation of snakebite cases following flooding and waterlogging. The government has directed departments to restore electricity and road connectivity quickly if infrastructure is damaged.

The chief minister has advised farmers to harvest crops early to limit potential losses from heavy rain and strong winds. The Water Resources Department has been instructed to monitor reservoir and river levels continuously.

IMD issues red warning for heavy rainfall on October 28

Ganjam District Collector Keerthi Vasan V said the administration had prepared 100 cyclone shelters and identified 1,000 temporary accommodation sites to house people who may need to be evacuated.

Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the government had initiated precautionary steps and asked all relevant departments to remain alert. The state has cancelled employee leave in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Khurda districts.

“We have asked all 30 districts to remain alert. The collectors of 16 coastal and southern districts have been advised to take precautionary measures,” Pujari said.

The minister added that Durga Puja committees in Cuttack had been instructed to dismantle their pandals immediately. Owners of large trawlers and vessels have also been alerted, while fishermen at sea have been advised to return to the coast without delay.

The IMD has issued a red warning for Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam on October 28, forecasting very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy downpour exceeding 20 cm. The rain may be accompanied by severe thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface winds of 60-70 kmph, the weather agency said.

Andhra Pradesh alerts fishermen, braces for heavy rain and cyclone landfall

Andhra Pradesh is preparing for the approaching cyclone, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal areas and Yanam between October 26 and 29. The system is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before crossing the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on October 26, 27 and 28. Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27 and 28. Heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of the region on October 29.

The state government has directed fishermen to stay ashore until October 29. According to an official press release, 29,952 of the state’s 30,043 fishing boats had returned safely to their respective landing centres by Saturday, while the remaining 91 were heading back to the coast. Control rooms have been established to monitor the weather system and track fishing boats.

“The government is according the highest priority to the safety of fishermen and is taking all necessary precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and damage to fishing boats, fishing gear and other fishing equipment,” said the press release.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the preparedness measures and directed officials to remain alert. He also instructed authorities to warn residents in low-lying areas and take other precautionary steps as the weather system develops.