Smallcap stocks came under pressure on Thursday, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index falling 1% in intraday trade. The weakness has extended over the past month, with the index declining more than 7%.

However, despite the recent correction, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index has gained over 7% so far in calendar year 2026 (CY26), outperforming benchmark indices, which remain in negative territory.

Over the past few years, small and midcap stocks have featured prominently in equity market performance, with several companies delivering substantial returns even as frontline stocks struggled.

Against this backdrop, here are five smallcap stocks to watch for their long-term growth.

#1 TD Power Systems

First on the list is TD Power Systems.

TD Power Systems Ltd. (TDPS) manufactures alternating current (AC) generators and electric motors for various power generation applications, including steam turbines, gas turbines, gas engines, hydro turbines and diesel engines.

TD Power Systems has delivered consistent financial growth, with revenue rising at a three-year CAGR of 28.6% and net profit growing even faster at 35.1%. The company has also maintained healthy returns, with an average ROE of 19.8% and ROCE of 27.5% over the past three years.

TD Power Systems Financial Snapshot 3-Years

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 3-Years CAGR (%) Revenue (Rs in m) 8,723 10,005 12,788 18,562 28.6 Revenue Growth (%) 9.4 14.7 27.8 45.2 Net Profit (Rs in m) 968 1,183 1,746 2,388 35.1 Net profit margin (%) 11.1 11.8 13.7 12.9 Return on Equity (%) – 16.8 20.3 22.3 Avg ROE- 19.8 Return on Capital Employed (%) – 23.6 27.9 31.2 Avg ROCE- 27.5 Debt-to-equity 0 0 0 0

Source: Equitymaster

The company continues to see strong demand across its generator business, supported by robust order inflows. In Q1FY27, it recorded its highest-ever quarterly order inflow and sales, with the order inflow rate exceeding Rs 7 billion (bn) per quarter.

The management expects the strong demand environment to continue and has upgraded its FY27 revenue guidance to Rs 26 bn.

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To support growth, the company plans to invest Rs 500 million (m) in capital expenditure to increase its revenue capacity to around Rs 32 bn in FY28. Management noted that revenue could exceed this level if demand and execution conditions remain favourable.

Looking further ahead, the company is evaluating additional capacity expansion to take its revenue capacity to over Rs 40 bn for FY29 and FY30. The management plans to provide greater clarity on the required investment after assessing demand trends and product requirements over the coming quarters.

With demand remaining strong, order inflows rising and capacity expansion planned to support future growth, TD Power Systems is a stock to watch for the long term.

#2 Netweb Technologies

Next on the list is Netweb Technologies.

Netweb is one of India’s leading high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider, with fully integrated design and manufacturing capabilities.

The company’s offering comprises HPC, Private cloud and (HCI), AI systems and enterprise workstations, high-performance storage (HPS) and Data Centre Servers.

Netweb Technologies has delivered strong financial growth, with revenue increasing at a three-year CAGR of 69.9% and net profit growing at 63.7%. Its average ROE of 22.8% and ROCE of 32% also reflect healthy returns on capital, while the company has maintained a debt-free balance sheet.

Netweb Technologies Financial Snapshot 3-Years

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 3-Years CAGR (%) Revenue (Rs in m) 4,450 7,241 11,490 21,836 69.9 Revenue Growth (%) 80.1 62.7 58.7 90 Net Profit (Rs in m) 469 759 1,138 2,058 63.7 Net profit margin (%) 10.5 10.5 9.9 9.4 Return on Equity (%) – 18.3 21.7 28.5 Avg ROE- 22.8 Return on Capital Employed (%) – 26 29.9 40 Avg ROCE- 32 Debt-to-equity 0 0 0 0

Source: Equitymaster

Netweb Technologies is expanding its core business across high-performance computing (HPC), private cloud, hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and AI systems.

The company plans to develop indigenous solutions for AI infrastructure, including advanced GPU computing, liquid cooling and AI-ready systems, while expanding its reach beyond government and research institutions to enterprises and emerging sectors.

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It is also exploring future opportunities in physical AI and quantum computing through investments in research and development.

Its strategy includes developing locally designed physical AI systems and quantum computing simulators, while collaborating with institutions, academia and startups. These initiatives position Netweb to tap into growing demand for domestic computing infrastructure and emerging technologies over the long term.

#3 Kaynes Technology

Next on the list is Kaynes Technology.

Kaynes Technology is an end-to-end integrated electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider with capabilities across the electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) value chain.

Beyond electronics manufacturing, the company is expanding its presence in the semiconductor industry through its subsidiary, Kaynes Semicon, which operates a pilot semiconductor packaging and testing (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

The company is also developing a larger semiconductor manufacturing platform.

Kaynes Technology has delivered strong financial growth, with revenue rising at a three-year CAGR of 47.7% and net profit growing at 56.4%. However, its average ROE of 8.5% and ROCE of 13.4% indicate relatively modest returns compared with some of its peers.

Kaynes Technology Financial Snapshot 3-Years

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 3-Years CAGR (%) Revenue (Rs in m) 11,261 18,046 27,218 36,264 47.7 Revenue Growth (%) 59.4 60.3 50.8 33.2 Net Profit (Rs in m) 952 1,833 2,934 3,639 56.4 Net profit margin (%) 8.5 10.2 10.8 10 Return on Equity (%) – 7.4 10.3 7.7 Avg ROE- 8.5 Return on Capital Employed (%) – 11.5 16.4 12.3 Avg ROCE- 13.4 Debt-to-equity 0 0 0 0.1

Source: Equitymaster

Both Kaynes Semicon Unit 2 and Kaynes Circuit Chennai are on track to become operational by Q3FY27. The management expects revenue from the OSAT and printed circuit board (PCB) businesses to begin in the third quarter of FY27, targeting combined revenue of Rs 450–500 crore for the full year.

For FY27, Kaynes Technology aims to grow its EMS business at twice the industry growth rate. In Q1FY27, the industry grew by 17%, while the company’s EMS business recorded 48% growth.

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However, the management noted that material availability and market volatility could affect revenue growth in the coming quarters.

With plans to expand its semiconductor packaging and testing capabilities, develop its PCB business and grow its core electronics manufacturing operations, Kaynes Technology is a stock to watch for its long-term growth prospects.

#4 Data Patterns

Next on the list is Data Patterns.

Data Patterns (India) designs and manufactures electronics and systems for the defence and aerospace sectors.

Its portfolio spans radars, electronic warfare, communication systems, avionics and satellite applications, giving it exposure to the growing demand for domestically developed defence technology.

Further, Data Patterns has been a critical force behind India’s BrahMos missile systems.

In fact, it designed and built the BrahMos Missile Checkout Equipment in collaboration with DRDO and BrahMos, ensuring missiles are field-ready throughout their lifecycle.

What’s interesting is that the company saw order inflows from the BrahMos programme in FY26. The key inflows include both production and service contracts, reflecting a steady pipeline of work.

The company secured a production order worth Rs 460 million (m) from BrahMos in Q2 FY26. Further, it got multiple AMC service orders from BrahMos totalling Rs 1,050 m in H1 FY26.

Data Patterns has recorded a three-year CAGR of 26.8% in revenue and 29.8% in net profit, alongside an average ROE of 14.7% and ROCE of 20.3%, while maintaining a debt-free balance sheet.

Data Patterns’ Financial Snapshot 3-Years

Year 2023 2024 2025 2026 3-Years CAGR (%) Revenue (Rs in m) 4,535 5,198 7,084 9,248 26.8 Revenue Growth (%) 45.9 14.6 36.3 30.6 Net Profit (Rs in m) 1,240 1,817 2,218 2,714 29.8 Net profit margin (%) 27.3 35.0 31.3 29.3 Return on Equity (%) – 13.7 14.7 15.6 Avg ROE- 14.7 Return on Capital Employed (%) – 19.0 20.4 21.7 Avg ROCE- 20.3 Debt-to-equity 0 0 0 0

Source: Equitymaster

Data Patterns expects to secure around Rs 20 bn in fresh order inflows during FY27, in addition to orders already received and negotiated.

Management expects revenue to grow 20–25% in FY27 while maintaining EBITDA margins in the 35–40% range.

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Over the coming years, Data Patterns aims to expand its presence in export markets and strengthen its drone and counter-drone business, which management expects to become an important growth driver.

With a strong order pipeline, a broader product portfolio and continued government support for indigenous defence manufacturing, the company is positioned to pursue long-term growth.

Conclusion

Smallcap stocks tend to be more volatile than their largecap counterparts and are often more vulnerable to market corrections.

However, they also offer exposure to emerging businesses and industries with strong growth potential.

Companies operating in areas such as power infrastructure, artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing and defence electronics may benefit from rising demand, favourable government policies and long-term industry tailwinds.

While these factors may support business growth, they do not guarantee strong stock market returns. Investors should also consider financial performance, valuations, debt levels, cash flows and the company’s ability to execute its expansion plans.

A closer look at these factors can help investors assess whether a smallcap stock has the fundamentals to sustain growth over the long term.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing.

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