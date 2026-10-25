Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Odisha today (Oct 25), to inaugurate a garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneswar. He will also attend the Indian Air Force’s aerial display in Varanasi to mark the force’s 94th anniversary.

Modi will inaugurate Arvind Limited’s garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi at around 11 am. At 1 pm, he will attend the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 at Namo Ghat as the chief guest. He is scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar later in the day and inaugurate the RBI facilities at around 4.45 pm, followed by an address to the gathering.

Arvind’s garment facility to boost manufacturing, employment in Varanasi

The new facility by Arvind Limited is expected to strengthen India’s textile and apparel manufacturing ecosystem while supporting industrial development in the region. The unit will use modern manufacturing practices and is expected to generate employment opportunities, particularly for women.

With a global customer base, the company is expected to connect products manufactured in Varanasi with international markets. The project also highlights Uttar Pradesh’s efforts to attract industrial investment and expand manufacturing-led growth, with women’s participation forming a key part of the initiative.

Meanwhile, the Air Force Day Aerial Display-2026 will be held under the theme “Wings over Ganges”. The event will feature aircraft such as the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale, along with transport aircraft.

Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army will also participate, highlighting coordination among the three services. The Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team will perform during the programme, showcasing aerial manoeuvres, precision flying and operational capabilities.

RBI’s Bhubaneswar data centre to strengthen digital financial infrastructure

In Bhubaneswar, Modi will inaugurate the RBI’s new Data Centre and Cybersecurity Training Institute, aimed at strengthening the technological infrastructure supporting India’s financial system.

The data centre has been designed to meet the RBI’s computing needs and provide a secure, resilient and scalable environment for the central bank and the wider financial sector. Four state-of-the-art data centres will host critical payment and settlement systems, alongside other major initiatives.

The facility has received Uptime Institute Tier IV certification, a global benchmark for data centre infrastructure and operational resilience. It is among the largest Tier IV-certified facilities in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector worldwide.

The new infrastructure is expected to improve the reach, efficiency and reliability of digital financial services. It will also provide a secure technological foundation for India’s increasingly digital economy and reinforce the RBI’s position in digital infrastructure among central banks.

The accompanying Cybersecurity Training Institute will focus on specialised training, research and capability development in cybersecurity and enterprise technology. Its areas of focus will include emerging technologies relevant to the BFSI sector, such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence, as well as other frontier technologies.