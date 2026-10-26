The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a developing system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm before reaching the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. The forecast has put coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha on alert, with the potential for extremely heavy rainfall, damaging winds, rough seas and landslides in vulnerable areas.

The storm, expected to be named Cyclone Arnab if it develops as forecast, is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph, according to the IMD.

Although the projected landfall is in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha is also expected to face significant weather impacts. The southern districts of the state are particularly vulnerable to intense rainfall, with the possibility of landslides in hilly terrain and disruption to normal activities.

The Odisha government has stepped up disaster preparedness, cancelled leave for personnel involved in emergency response and placed 225 rescue teams on high alert. The teams are being prepared to respond to emergencies across vulnerable districts, with equipment available for clearing debris, cutting through obstructions and conducting rescue operations at night.

Heavy rain, landslides among key concerns

The IMD has issued a red warning for October 28 in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts of southern Odisha. These areas could receive isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall, accompanied by winds of 50-60 kmph and gusts reaching 70 kmph.

The weather department has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Bargarh and Nuapada on October 28. Rainfall is expected to continue across parts of the state on October 29 before easing substantially from October 30.

Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, said the storm’s movement towards Andhra Pradesh would not shield Odisha from its effects. The intensity of rainfall, particularly in the southern and hilly districts, remains a major concern.

“As of now, the depression lies over east-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, and it is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression by today, 25th October. It is also likely to intensify further and become a cyclonic storm by the morning of 26th October, and into a severe cyclonic storm on 27th October. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestward, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm, and reach west-central Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of 28th October,” Mohanty told ANI.

“It is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm by the forenoon of 28th October. While crossing the coast, the wind speed will be around 115 to 125 km/h, gusting to 140 km/h. Because of this, Odisha is likely to be impacted by rainfall activity and wind speed as well. However, the rainfall impact will be more significant,” she added.

The forecast also raises concerns about landslides in elevated areas, where prolonged and intense rainfall can destabilise slopes. Mohanty said the system could pass close to Malkangiri district while remaining within Andhra Pradesh.

“After landfall, it is likely to move close to Malkangiri district, but it will remain in Andhra Pradesh. Because of this, we are expecting extremely heavy rainfall… Landslides may also occur because we are expecting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, especially in the hilly areas,” Mohanty added.

The combination of intense rainfall and strong winds could complicate emergency response operations, particularly in districts where roads and access routes may be affected by heavy rain or fallen trees. The extent of disruption will depend on the storm’s eventual track, intensity and rainfall distribution.

Odisha mobilises rescue teams as fishermen told to stay ashore

The Odisha government has activated its disaster response arrangements, with specialised teams placed on standby across vulnerable areas. The state has proposed deploying 225 teams, supported by 225 vehicles, including towing and transport vehicles for moving personnel and equipment.

The equipment available includes 1,510 high-power chainsaws, 25 rescue tenders, 12 plasma cutters and 225 tower lights. The equipment is intended to support clearance and rescue work, including operations after dark.

Odisha Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Majhi said the teams would be positioned to provide coverage at the block-headquarters level.

“…we have proposed the deployment of a total of 225 teams across these regions, ensuring coverage at the block-headquarter level. These teams are equipped with 225 vehicles, including towing and transport vehicles for the movement of personnel. In the event of a severe storm, we have 1,510 high-power chainsaws ready for use…25 rescue tenders have been provided for critical situations…12 plasma cutters have been supplied. Furthermore, 225 tower lights have been distributed among the teams to facilitate operations during the evening or night.”

Majhi added that leave for all personnel across the state has been cancelled, confirming that teams are currently on high alert under direct government supervision to respond swiftly to any untoward incident.

The IMD has also issued maritime warnings for the Odisha coast. Distant Cautionary Signal No. 1 has been hoisted at all ports in the state, while sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough. Winds along the coast could reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until October 29 as the weather system intensifies and approaches the coast. The warning is intended to reduce risks to fishing crews as deteriorating sea conditions make offshore activity dangerous.

The developing system was centred over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the IMD’s October 25 bulletin, about 870 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 960 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 1,130 km east of Bapatla.

The forecast envisages the system intensifying into a cyclonic storm by October 26, strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm by October 27 and becoming a very severe cyclonic storm as it approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28.

The precise impact will depend on the system’s track and intensity as it nears land. For Odisha, the immediate concerns are extremely heavy rain in southern districts, possible landslides in hilly areas, strong coastal winds and hazardous sea conditions. For Andhra Pradesh, the projected landfall brings the risk of destructive winds and intense rainfall, making preparedness and timely official warnings critical in the days ahead.

Cyclone Arnab latest update: Where is the storm now?

As of the latest IMD position report available early on October 26, the deep depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal had moved west-northwestwards at around 15 kmph. At 11.30 pm on October 25, it was centred near 15.3°N latitude and 89.7°E longitude, about 730 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 820 km east-southeast of Kakinada and 990 km east of Bapatla.

The system is forecast to intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 26 and a severe cyclonic storm by October 27. It is then expected to strengthen further and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast around October 28. The IMD has forecast a possible landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, with sustained winds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph. The forecast track and intensity may change as the system develops.

Cyclone Arnab: Which Odisha districts will see school closures?

The Odisha government has ordered schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres to remain closed on October 28 and 29 in five districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri. These districts are among those expected to face the greatest impact from heavy rainfall associated with the developing cyclone

In other districts, the respective district collectors will decide whether educational institutions need to close, depending on the evolving weather conditions. The IMD has issued a red warning for extremely heavy rainfall in the five districts on October 28. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecast in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Balangir, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Bargarh and Nuapada.