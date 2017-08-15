These foreigners singing Indian National Anthem will leave you spellbound; WATCH

YouTube star Rickshawali along with eight foreign nationals singing the Indian National Anthem. (Source: IE/Rickshawali/ Youtube)

On the occasion of 71st Independence Day, patriotic fervour gripped India. The public came together from all walks of life to celebrate the grand occasion by hoisting the national flag and sing patriotic songs across the country. However, those Indians staying abroad were also equally enthusiastic to celebrate India’s freedom. But instead of celebrating alone or with their own countrymen, they also called on foreigners to join the event. What followed was really captivating! One such is the Indian YouTube star Rickshawali, who made a video song where foreign nationals are seen singing the Indian National Anthem with her. In the one minute 18 seconds video, along with the YouTube star eight other foreigners joined her to sing the anthem, as reported by Indian Express.

The video, which was published on 12 August 2017, has got 68,850 views. While publishing the video, she wrote, “Ricksters ! Happy Independence Day. On the occasion of our 71st Independence day, I wanted to celebrate global freedom and diversity. Unity and diversity is what India is all about and so is this video. Please stand up and let’s celebrate different people from the world singing THE INDIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM. SHARE if you are a Proud Indian!”

Watch the video here:



Another video release by Indo-American music composer and Grammy award winner Rickey Kej shows the bio diversity of the country. The instrumental video song featured flora fauna, birds and animals that are found in India. Kej, who won the Grammy at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, described the video as “India is MORE than just humans! Fall in love with the Natural World of India.”

Watch the video here: