A Kerala consumer commission has directed a contractor to pay Rs 3.07 lakh to a homeowner after failing to complete a staircase before the housewarming ceremony, leaving it without handrails and unsafe to use, The Indian Express reported.

The Thiruvananthapuram District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the contractor guilty of deficiency in service after finding that the construction work was incomplete and unsatisfactory. The homeowner was also forced to arrange temporary safety measures at additional cost.

According to The Indian Express, the commission passed the order on October 15, directing the company to refund Rs 2.5 lakh that it had collected in excess of the value of the work completed. It also ordered Rs 50,000 in compensation for mental agony and Rs 7,000 towards litigation expenses, taking the total payout to Rs 3.07 lakh.

President PV Jayarajan and members Preetha G Nair and Viju VR considered an expert commissioner’s report, which highlighted the dangers posed by the unfinished staircase.

“The present condition of the staircase is highly dangerous and without the handrails of the staircase and balcony, the inmates of the house cannot be able to use the first floor of the building,” The Indian Express quoted the report as saying.

Staircase remained incomplete after housewarming

According to IE, the homeowner had entered into an agreement with the company to construct a staircase for his house. The housewarming ceremony was held on May 15, 2024, but the staircase remained incomplete and lacked handrails, allegedly leaving it in a hazardous condition.

The homeowner said he had to engage another decoration company to put temporary safety arrangements in place. He approached the consumer commission after a police complaint against the contractor failed to resolve the issue.

The commission had appointed an expert commissioner to inspect the staircase. The resulting report found that the absence of handrails on the staircase and balcony made access to the first floor dangerous and prevented the occupants from using it safely.

Contractor collected Rs 6 lakh for work worth Rs 3.5 lakh

The commission noted that the contractor had received Rs 6 lakh from the homeowner, while the value of the work completed was assessed at Rs 3.5 lakh.

It observed that the contractor had collected Rs 2.5 lakh more than the value of the work carried out, while leaving the staircase incomplete and unsafe.

The commission concluded that the unsatisfactory construction and failure to complete the work amounted to deficiency in service.

The contractor did not appear before the commission despite receiving notice, and the proceedings continued ex-parte.

What the consumer commission ordered

The commission directed the contractor to refund Rs 2.5 lakh collected in excess of the value of the work completed, pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for the mental agony suffered by the homeowner and pay Rs 7,000 towards litigation expenses.

The total amount payable under the order was Rs 3.07 lakh.

Takeaway

Homeowners should insist on written terms covering safety requirements, including handrails and access to different floors, and retain payment receipts and photographs documenting incomplete work. Where a contractor fails to complete agreed work, consumers should preserve written complaints and other evidence of the defects. An expert inspection can also help establish the condition of the construction and the work required to make it safe.