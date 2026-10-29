The Donald Trump administration has been consistently ramping up its efforts to block votes from people in the United States whom the US immigration authorities have long alleged are not citizens of the country, and hence are not permitted to vote in the American elections.

California, Washington and Alaska have emerged as some US states where the Trump administration has increasingly shown its intent to intervene in the upcoming midterm elections.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) urged officials in a letter to ignore ballots from 400 voters it said may not be citizens. Even before that, the Justice Department sued the state of Alaska to block the state from certifying the results of its US Senate race if the Republican incumbent candidate loses narrowly. The authorities based their argument on the fact that two Republicans with almost identical names were on the ballot and would therefore confuse voters.

These developments, in turn, surfaced to the top days after two Indian Green Card holders, among 28 foreign nationals living in the US, were charged with federal crimes, which included fraudulently registering to vote in US elections, according to a DOJ press release. 11 of those individuals were also arrested that day, with the Trump administration branding the broader coordinated effort “Operation Protect the Vote.”

Trump admin ramps up crackdown against non-citizen voting

As the aggressive crackdown makes headlines days ahead of the crucial midterm elections, Reuters further on Wednesday that the US administration issued more than 100 subpoenas demanding records associated with tens of thousands of voters in at least 13 states. US authorities hope to uncover evidence of unlawful voting by non-citizens through this move.

The international news agency’s analysis of the hundreds of documents indicated that while quite a few of them were issued in Democratic-leaning states, including Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and other California cities, they also reached Republican-leaning states, including Texas, Kansas and Georgia, that are currently at the centre of competitive midterm contests.

OVER 400 SUSPECTED NONCITIZENS REGISTERED TO VOTE IN WASHINGTON STATE!



Federal investigators identified over 400 suspected noncitizens registered to vote in Washington, with an estimated 1,500 ballots cast across multiple elections. @HSI_HQ and our federal partners are… — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 28, 2026

“American elections belong to the American People!” read one of the many posts shared online by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ICE Agentson Wednesday (US time).

That same day, America’s federal authorities announced that they had identified over 400 suspected non-citizens registered to vote in Washington State, with an estimated 1,500 ballots cast across multiple elections. Hours before that post, ICE stated that Homeland Security Investigations had arrested 13 non-citizens accused of illegally voting in American elections. These included people with criminal histories involving violent offences, drugs, and fraud.

“The Trump administration will NOT allow illegal aliens to steal American citizens’ votes,” @ICEgov tweeted.

Amid immigration authorities’ campaign under the current administration’s directive focused on identifying more individuals as part of enforcement actions, ICE is also repeatedly reminding suspected non-citizens they are not permitted to vote in federal elections. Moreover, those who violate election laws will be held accountable.

Rare case of federal intervention amid elections

In other news, US District Judge David Carter dismissed the Department of Justice’s request to temporarily block California from counting mail ballots for the midterms from more than 20,000 registered voters who are also suspected non-citizens. In addition to being the most populous American state, California has a firm Democratic bent.

The decision came after a hearing on Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court following the DOJ lawsuit on October 15, which marked a rare instance of the federal agency’s intervention in the country’s voting process shortly before Election Day. Judge Carter cautioned that a ruling in the favour of the Trump administration would “wreak havoc,” resulting in thousands of registered voters potentially losing “the right that generations of Americans have fought to preserve.”

“Never before in American history has the federal government, on the eve of an election, sought to coerce a state and local government to abandon their own Constitutional election procedures and bend to the will of the Executive Branch,” Judge Carter, a Bill Clinton appointee, wrote on Wednesday, adding that the administration’s request starkly contrasted “longstanding constitutional principles mandating that states have control over their elections.”

The US Justice Department was quick to appeal Carter’s decision to the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Every day, more ballots are processed by election officials,” Justice Department lawyer Bill Essayli stated, as quoted by Reuters. “This ongoing emergency disenfranchises American citizens through dilution.”