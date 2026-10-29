India faces fresh inflation risks as elevated crude oil prices and disruptions to maritime routes in West Asia threaten to raise import and business costs. Higher energy and freight expenses could add to price pressures across the economy if supply disruptions persist.

India’s October 2026 Monthly Economic Review warned that elevated crude oil prices and maritime freight disruptions across West Asian transit routes pose “ongoing upside risks to input costs”. The report said these external pressures could complicate efforts to contain inflation, even as domestic economic activity remains resilient.

The pressure comes as retail inflation has already accelerated. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 5.54% in September 2026, from 4.83% in August. Food inflation climbed to 7.74%, while core inflation increased to 4.33%, according to the review.

The report also recorded a 71.8% year-on-year increase in Brent crude prices in September. A prolonged rise in oil prices and shipping costs could increase expenses for businesses that depend on imported energy, transport and industrial inputs, potentially feeding into domestic prices.

Why are crude oil and shipping costs raising India’s inflation risks?

India’s dependence on imported crude oil leaves its economy exposed to changes in global energy prices and disruptions to shipping routes. When geopolitical tensions affect the movement of oil through major maritime corridors, transport costs and supply uncertainty can increase the overall cost of imports.

The review identified higher crude oil prices and maritime freight disruptions across West Asian routes as continuing risks to input costs. These pressures matter because crude oil is used directly or indirectly across several sectors, including fuel, chemicals, plastics and synthetic materials. Higher energy and transport costs can also increase the expense of moving goods through supply chains.

Businesses may initially absorb some of these additional costs to protect sales and market share. However, if oil and freight expenses remain elevated, companies could pass part of the increase on to consumers. The scale of any price rise would depend on how long the disruption lasts, the availability of alternative supplies and businesses’ ability to absorb higher expenses.

The impact on inflation will also depend on domestic food prices and other supply-side conditions. Food inflation reached 7.74% in September, adding to pressure on the overall consumer price index. The review stated that uncertainty over the Kharif crop and the risk of an intensifying El Nino event could affect soil moisture during the upcoming Rabi sowing season.

These risks mean inflation could face pressure from both domestic and external factors. While higher oil and freight costs could raise production and distribution expenses, food supply conditions will remain important in determining the direction of retail prices.

However, higher global crude prices do not automatically lead to an immediate increase in petrol and diesel prices. The domestic impact depends on international prices, taxes and the pricing decisions of oil marketing companies. The review identifies an upside risk to inflation, not a guarantee that prices across all categories will rise.

How are RBI and government responding to inflation risks

The government and the RBI use several tools to manage inflationary pressures, although they cannot directly eliminate a global energy-price shock. Measures to improve the availability of essential goods, manage domestic supply constraints and maintain orderly foreign-exchange market conditions can help limit the wider impact.

The October review stated that the RBI had opened a special window to meet the daily dollar requirements of three public-sector oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

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The central bank also introduced measures to strengthen discipline in the foreign-exchange market and curb excessive volatility. These steps could help oil companies meet their import-payment requirements and reduce uncertainty arising from sharp currency movements.

However, providing dollar liquidity does not lower the international price of crude oil or reduce shipping charges. The measures address the foreign-exchange requirements associated with imports rather than the underlying supply disruptions.

The RBI has also tightened monetary policy in response to inflationary pressures. The October review said the central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points and shifted its policy stance from neutral to calibrated tightening. The effectiveness of the rate increase in containing secondary inflation effects will depend partly on how inflationary pressures evolve and how the RBI manages liquidity.

The review described India’s external position as resilient, with foreign-exchange reserves at $721 billion as of October 16, 2026. The reserves provided import cover of 10.3 months, offering a buffer against external shocks. However, a comfortable reserve position cannot fully insulate the economy from a prolonged increase in oil prices and shipping costs.

India’s response will also depend on its ability to manage energy supplies and reduce exposure to disruptions along specific maritime routes. Diversifying crude suppliers and strengthening storage and shipping capacity could improve supply flexibility over time, although the review’s immediate warning centres on the inflation risks from higher crude prices and freight disruptions.

For households and businesses, the key concern is whether these higher costs will persist long enough to feed into retail prices. If oil prices and shipping costs ease, some of the pressure could subside. If they remain elevated, companies may face a growing challenge in managing input costs without passing them on to consumers.

India’s inflation outlook will therefore depend on both global energy markets and domestic supply conditions. The October Monthly Economic Review warns that crude oil prices and maritime freight disruptions remain upside risks, even as resilient domestic activity and foreign-exchange reserves provide some protection against external uncertainty.