Valuation guru Aswath Damodaran has valued Anthropic’s equity at about $1.475 trillion. He says that sits at the lower end of the $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion range at which the offer could be priced.

Anthropic’s last private round, in May, priced it at $965 billion. That means his valuation number is about 1.53 times, or up roughly 53%.

In his post on ‘Musings on Markets, Damodaran looked at key disclosures in the IPO prospectus Anthropic filed on 26 October, broken down by valuation input into revenue growth, profitability, risk and reinvestment categories.

Revenue: How fast is the money coming in?

The S-1 shows revenue of $16,286 million ($16.3 billion) in the first six months of 2026, against $1,163 million a year earlier. Revenue for the whole of 2025 was $4,585 million. Damodaran calls this growth exponential, at about fourteen times the same period last year.

The S-1 also says more than 1,900 customers spent $1 million or more over the past twelve months, as of 30 September 2026. It reports net revenue retention of approximately 900%. In simple words, customers who already use Claude are spending far more on it than a year ago.

Anthropic’s revenue growth

Period Revenue 2023 $41 million 2024 $386 million 2025 $4.585 billion First half of 2025 $1.163 billion First half of 2026 $16.286 billion First-half year-on-year revenue growth Approximately 1,300%

Source: Anthropic’s S-1 Filings

Here is the catch. Damodaran says growth slowed in the third quarter, as OpenAI gained market share and compute capacity acted as a constraint. Some enterprises also moved to cheaper open-source models. He adds that the top five customers account for 25% of revenue, showing the company still has concentrated revenues.

Profits: is the big loss a big problem?

The S-1 reports an operating loss of $693 million for the first half of 2026, down from $2,135 million a year earlier. The net loss was $80,748 million. Of that, $72,388 million was driven by an increase in the fair value of their outstanding convertible promissory notes resulting from an increase in our enterprise valuation.

Damodaran calls it a non-cash charge. So most of the headline loss is an accounting entry, not money that left the bank.

The S-1 also reports an adjusted operating income of $1,618 million, an adjusted operating margin of 10%. Damodaran sees the trend as encouraging. Expenses are falling as a share of revenue, and compute, the highest cost, fell from over 250% of quarterly revenue to 48%.

Anthropic’s losses and adjusted operating income

Financial metric 2025 First half 2025 First half 2026 Revenue $4,585M $1,163M $16,286M Operating loss $8,060M $2,135M $693M Net loss $41,965M $12,969M $80,748M Adjusted operating income/(loss) ($4,854M) ($1,849M) $1,618M Adjusted operating margin -106.00% -159.00% 10.00%

Source: Anthropic’s S-1 Filings

Damodaran has a positive outlook on that. The expenses for Anthropic, across categories, are growing slower than revenues and that is helping reduce operating losses and putting the company on a glide path to not just profitability, but significant profitability. That said, notwithstanding one quarter’s reported profits, the company is not quite there yet, and will require significant revenue growth to keep ahead of the expenses (from the compute power commitments) that will hit the income statement in future periods, writes Damodaran in his post .

Margins: How much will it keep from each dollar?

Damodaran splits the market in two. The mass market, with cheaper and often open-source models, is likely to earn margins of about 10%, like business services. The premium market, with frontier models, could earn close to 40%, like top enterprise software. He assumes 75% of revenue comes from premium, which gives a margin of 32.5%.

Compute: The giant bill hiding in the future

The S-1 shows compute and infrastructure expenses of $8,945 million in the first half, up from $2,334 million. Damodaran notes that the commitments for future years run to more than $600 billion. He assumes Anthropic must invest $1 for every $3 of extra revenue.

Risk: What if the plan fails?

The S-1 shows cash and cash equivalents of $112.4 billion and short-term investments of $19.3 billion as of 30 June 2026. Damodaran expects the IPO to add about $100 billion more. He still notes the BB+ bond rating and puts a 10% chance of failure on the company, with half its value lost if that happens. His cost of capital is 9.74%, against a median of 9.16% for US firms in September 2026.

How big can it get? His $1 trillion bet

In his post Damodaran assumes revenue nears $1 trillion by 2036. He points out that no company in the world has more than a trillion in revenue today, with Amazon and Walmart at around $700 billion to $750 billion. Put together with a 27.5% margin, the $1-for-$3 reinvestment and a 9.74% cost of capital, this gives $1.475 trillion.

The range is huge. In his worst case, revenue limps to $200 billion, margins fall to 10% and regulation bites hard. Equity is then worth minus $373 billion. In his best case, revenue hits $1.5 trillion, margins reach 40% and the cost of capital falls to 7.79%. Equity is then worth $4.04 trillion.

Takeaways

Damodaran says his $1.475 trillion is a valuation, not a price. The market will price the IPO. If it comes in well above his estimate, he says he will sit out. He does not plan to short it either. Anthropic’s IPO is slated to hit Wall Street in mid-November. Will it really become one of the largest businesses on earth within a decade?

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not investment or financial advice. The valuation is Damodaran’s personal estimate, not a forecast of the IPO price. Prices and company data can change, and individual cases differ. Readers should consult a registered financial advisor before making investment decisions.