Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh appoints vice chancellors for 3 universities

Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor state universities today appointed vice chancellors for three universities. Professor Bhagirath Singh has been appointed as vice chancellor of Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner, Professor Bhanwarlal Sharma as vice chancellor of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Shekhawati University in Sikar and Professor Ashwini Kumar Bansal as vice chancellor of Maharaja Surajmal Braj University in Bharatpur, an official release issued here said.

They have been appointed as vice chancellors in consultation with the state government for the tenure of three years or till 70 years of age, whichever is earlier, it added.