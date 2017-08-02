Punjab drug menace: Parkash Singh Badal lauds Congress MLA for speaking truth

He was speaking at a state-level function to commemorate the martyrdom of Shaheed Udam Singh (PTI)

Commenting on Punjab Congress MLA Surjit Singh Dhiman’s bold remark on the issue of drugs, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday lauded the former for showing the audacity to speak the truth despite being in the ruling party. Speaking to ANI here, Badal said, “Surjit Singh has spoken the truth and I congratulate him for his courage. Being in a party where very few people open up on their demerits.” On Monday, Dhiman said that ‘chitta’ (drugs) is “easily available in every nook and corner” as the drive against the menace “remained effective for only the first 15 days of the government”. He was speaking at a state-level function to commemorate the martyrdom of Shaheed Udam Singh, where cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was the chief guest.

“Though CM Amarinder Singh had promised to eradicate drugs and gangsters, the government remained active only for 15 days. When we formed government, we hoped drug smugglers and gangsters would be behind bars soon. Now, I can tell you the names of constituencies where drugs are being supplied,” he said in his speech.

Later, when asked about Dhiman’s statement, Dharamsot said these were the MLA’s personal remarks. “The supply of 90 per cent of the narcotics has stopped. The rest would be tackled in due course. Dhiman should give us a list of areas where drugs are being sold. Our government will take prompt action,” Dharamsot said after the function.