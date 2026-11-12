J&K Kishtwar Latest News: The bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday (November 12), a day after they disappeared in the remote Dachhan belt. Their missing service weapons have strengthened suspicions of a militant angle, even as security forces intensified searches for the assailants.

According to The Indian Express report, the deceased were identified as Babi Chand, 57, and Rashpal Kumar, 45. Both were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan and had gone missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp to an Indian Army post at Dharna-Marwah.

Officials said IE that the bodies were recovered early Thursday, with one found around 8 am and the other around 9 am. The officers bore multiple bullet injuries, while their service weapons were not found at the site, raising concerns that they may have been attacked.

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Search for assailants

Following the disappearance, police, Army and CRPF teams launched a joint search operation across the mountainous and forested stretches of Dachhan. Security forces were seen moving towards the area on Thursday morning as the investigation continued.

Officials said the exact circumstances of the deaths were yet to be established. The absence of the slain personnel’s weapons has become a key focus of the probe, with authorities examining the possibility of militant involvement.

MLA demands action

Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar expressed grief over the killings and said the bodies were recovered in the morning. “It is a truly tragic incident. Two of our SPOs from the southern region have been killed. They had gone missing last night, and their bodies were recovered this morning—one around 8:00 AM and the other around 9:00 AM,” she told ANI.

Alleging Pakistan’s involvement in conspiracies against the region, she urged the Union Home Minister to ensure that those responsible were brought to justice. “We want to exact a price—for these two, we want to take down four,” Parihar said, adding that she was leaving for the area.

Separate firing in Kulgam

In a separate incident, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at a security checkpoint in Nowpora Akhran in Kulgam district on Wednesday at around 2:15 pm. Three CRPF personnel were injured, and the attackers fled the spot.

A massive cordon-and-search operation continued for nearly 17 hours on Thursday as security forces searched the area to trace the assailants. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment.

Political reaction

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary condemned the Kulgam attack and wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery. “Unfortunate that another attack has taken place, in which some of our security personnel have been injured. I hope they recover quickly, return home and resume their duties,” he said.

He said terrorism had caused immense damage to Jammu and Kashmir over the years, claiming the lives of young people and security personnel. Choudhary also described the removal of statehood and special status as a major loss for the people of the Union Territory.

Security concerns rise

The two incidents have triggered security concerns in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. In Kishtwar, investigators are trying to establish how the two SPOs were killed and who took away their weapons; in Kulgam, forces are continuing searches to identify and apprehend the attackers.