A new study by the ‘Global Carbon Budget’ projects that carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels will fall slightly in 2026—the first decline since 2020. However, researchers caution that the expected drop is small, largely linked to geopolitical disruption, and does not signal a lasting peak in global emissions.

Released at the COP31 climate meeting in Antalya, Turkey, the study estimates that fossil fuel CO2 emissions in 2026 will reach 38.2 billion tonnes, 0.4% lower than the 38.4 billion tonnes recorded in 2025. While any decline may appear encouraging, scientists say the world still needs far deeper and sustained cuts to meet climate goals.

A small dip, not a turning point

The projected 0.4% fall is modest. It would be the first year-on-year decline in fossil fuel CO2 emissions since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused a 2% drop—the largest annual fall recorded so far.

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Researchers noted that similar small declines occurred in 1981, 1974, 1992, 1998 and 2009. In each case, reduced industrial activity or global disruption temporarily lowered fuel use, but emissions later resumed their upward trend.

“A decline in fossil CO2 emissions is encouraging, but a reduction driven partly by geopolitical shocks is not a sustainable climate solution,” said Professor Pierre Friedlingstein, director of the Global Carbon Budget Office at the University of Exeter, who led the study.

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Conflict and clean energy play a role

The study links the expected 2026 decline partly to supply shocks arising from the US-Iran conflict, which may have disrupted fuel availability and economic activity. At the same time, renewable energy and electric vehicles are increasingly reducing the growth in demand for fossil fuels.

However, the researchers stressed that these forces are not yet strong enough to permanently bend the global emissions curve. “The long-term answer remains the rapid deployment of clean energy technologies,” Friedlingstein said.

“While renewables and electric vehicles are increasingly offsetting growth in energy demand, further acceleration is needed if global emissions are to peak and enter a sustained decline,” he added.

India is the exception

India is projected to be the only major emitter whose fossil fuel emissions will rise in 2026. The study estimates that India’s emissions will grow by 4.4% compared with the previous year—higher than its 3.5% average annual growth over the past decade.

By contrast, China, the United States, the European Union and Japan are expected to record declines. India’s continued emissions growth reflects its expanding economy, rising energy demand and ongoing reliance on fossil fuels, even as the country rapidly adds renewable capacity.

CO2 is not the whole picture

The Global Carbon Budget study focuses on CO2 emissions from fossil fuels and certain other sources. It does not capture the full range of greenhouse gases driving global warming.

Carbon dioxide is also released through industrial and chemical processes, deforestation, land degradation and changes in agriculture. In addition, several other major greenhouse gases contribute significantly to warming.

The World Meteorological Organisation’s State of the Climate Report said overall greenhouse gas emissions reached a new high in 2025. Early indications suggest they will continue rising in 2026 as well.

The 1.5 degree challenge

Scientific assessments say the world needs to cut annual greenhouse gas emissions by nearly half from 2019 levels by 2030 to retain a minimal chance of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the central goal of the Paris Agreement.

Current projections, however, suggest that even under the best-case scenario, annual emissions may fall by no more than 2% by 2030. That gap underscores why researchers view the projected 2026 dip as temporary rather than transformative.

“A drop in emissions in one year is not a peak unless it is driven by structural change,” said Glen Peters, research professor at the CICERO Center for International Climate Research in Norway.

“Accelerated deployment of solar, wind, batteries, and electric vehicles are pushing emissions down in dozens of countries, and slowing emissions growth in many more, but the changes are not sufficient to lock in a peak in global emissions,” he said.