A Mumbai-bound Air India flight was moved to an isolation bay at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday morning after a suspected hijack threat was reported shortly before departure. According to The Indian Express news report, the security agencies immediately cordoned off the aircraft and began precautionary checks under standard operating procedures.

The incident involved Air India flight AI 772, an Airbus A320neo scheduled to fly from Kolkata to Mumbai. The aircraft was preparing for take-off when the pilot alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC) after a threat message was reportedly found inside the aircraft.

According to airport officials, cabin crew noticed a hijack alert written on the mirror of an aircraft lavatory shortly before the scheduled 10.20 am departure. The message allegedly warned that the flight would be hijacked at 11:10 am.

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“The incident happened around 10.20 am. The pilot of Flight AI 772 was preparing for takeoff when the cabin crew members noticed a hijack alert written on a toilet mirror, possibly with a lipstick,” an airport police officer said to PTI.

The pilot immediately informed ATC. Following established security protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay, away from regular airport operations, for a detailed inspection.

Passengers offloaded

All passengers who had boarded the flight were deplaned before security personnel began checks. Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh told PTI that the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay for a thorough inspection and necessary precautionary measures.

Reports said the flight had 93 passengers and five crew members on board. Security personnel, CISF personnel, fire brigade staff and a bomb squad were deployed at the site as part of the response.

Security response underway

“The incident has occurred on Air India flight AI 772. For safety reasons, the aircraft has been moved to an isolation bay. Security personnel have rushed to the spot and surrounded the entire aircraft to begin a thorough search,” an official said to The Indian Express.

Authorities are examining whether the alert was triggered by a technical issue or another cause. However, there has been no official confirmation from Air India, the CISF or airport authorities on the nature of the threat or the outcome of the checks.

No confirmed hijacking attempt

There has been no confirmation of an actual hijacking or an attempt to take control of the aircraft. Officials have also not said who may have written the message or whether it was genuine. The situation remains under investigation, and further details are awaited.