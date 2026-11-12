The Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission sent Parsvnath Developers’ directors Sanjeev Kumar Jain and Rajeev Jain to judicial custody until November 18 after finding that refunds and compensation awarded to homebuyers remained unpaid in 46 execution cases. According to The Indian Express news report, the order came despite an offer of Rs 1.25 crore to settle one buyer’s claim through five post-dated cheques, none of which had been encashed.

The case began when homebuyer Abhishek Mundhra sought to withdraw his execution petition after reaching an out-of-court settlement with the company for Rs 1.25 crore. Under the proposed settlement, Parsvnath issued five post-dated cheques of Rs 25 lakh each.

However, the Commission refused to close the case merely because a settlement had been discussed. It observed that no settlement deed had been placed on record and that the cheques were still unencashed, meaning the buyer had not actually received the money.

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“It is significant to note that the JDs (judgment debtors/directors) who are present in court have been evading the process of law in various cases. They have issued cheques to the DH/DHs (decree holders/homebuyers) and the same were dishonoured on presentation,” the Commission observed in its November 4 order.

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46 pending recovery cases

The Indian Express report added that the Commission took up 46 pending execution cases against the company on its own initiative after noting that the amounts awarded to homebuyers had not been paid. It held that, since the decretal amounts remained uncleared and execution petitions were still pending, the directors could be taken into custody in all these matters.

“All the above mentioned matters are taken up suo motu since the JD has not cleared the decretal amount in these cases and execution petitions are still pending. Both the Directors of the JD, namely Sanjeev Kumar Jain and Rajeev Jain, are taken into custody in all these matters,” the order stated.

The bench comprised Commission President Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal and member Bimla Kumari. The directors were produced before it by the Delhi Police Crime Branch from Tihar Jail, where they were already in custody in connection with the same matter.

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Pattern of non-compliance

The Commission recorded a troubling record of non-compliance. Arrest warrants had been issued against the two directors in five cases, while they had already been declared proclaimed offenders in seven others.

In a further 34 cases, proceedings to declare them proclaimed offenders were underway. The Commission said these circumstances showed that the directors had been evading the legal process across multiple matters involving homebuyers.

The directors sought release from judicial custody on the basis of the Rs 1.25-crore settlement. The Commission, however, declined to grant relief because the settlement deed had not been submitted and the five cheques had not been realised.

The cheques are scheduled for payment between December 3, 2026, and April 3, 2027. Until they are encashed, Mundhra’s request to withdraw his execution petition will remain pending, and the Commission has made clear that the case cannot be treated as settled merely on the strength of promised payments.

Custody until November 18

The Commission directed that both directors remain in judicial custody and be produced before it at 12:30 pm on November 18. It also directed homebuyers involved in the other pending execution cases to appear on that date.

The order signals that consumer commissions may treat a settlement as incomplete unless the promised money is actually received by the decree holder. It also shows that repeated non-payment, dishonoured cheques and failure to comply with recovery orders can lead to personal consequences for company directors, not merely action against the corporate entity.