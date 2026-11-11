The Indian government has led a speedy rollout of ethanol-blended fuels in recent years — raising the percentage to E20 well ahead of its 2030 deadline. The center has repeatedly defended the move amidst claims that blended fuel was affecting vehicle mileage and increasing wear and tear. But El Niño conditions may soon force the country to scale back its ethanol ambitions.

According to a Reuters report, the proportion of ethanol in Indian petrol is poised to fall below the official 20% target during the supply year that began in November. The publication quoted industry insiders, assuming that scarcity of feedstock could push the rate to around 15%. The report came mere days after India directed oil marketing companies to cut sugar diversion for ethanol production to zero in FY27. The government had excluded ethanol made from sugarcane juice, sugar syrup, and B-heavy molasses from its latest tender.

Concerns about crop shortages have also sent corn and sugar prices soaring some 40% to hit record highs while rice climbed by 20%. Annual retail food inflation accelerated to 7.74% in September and pushed headline inflation to 5.54%. The same weather pattern also continues to stretch the power grid. The dual shocks point the same way: to more imported oil and burned coal.

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Coal picks up the renewables slack

Coal-fired generation also surged at its fastest annual pace in three years — with more than a hundred power plants operating with critically low supplies last month. News agency Reuters calculated that coal-fired generation had risen 25.7% year-on-year during October as its share in overall generation increased from 66.03% in September to 71.7%.

The publication also used Grid India data to calculate that hydropower generation had declined 26% due to weaker rainfall — the steepest drop since February 2024. Hydropower generation had declined 10.75% year-on-year during the first quarter of FY27 as reservoirs hit their lowest level since 2023 amid erratic weather conditions. Government data accessed by Reuters indicate the decline has worsened, with generation falling 20% from a year ago.

Renewable energy sources in India remain somewhat curtailed by a lack of battery storage, despite the overall increase in generation — with the country facing difficulty meeting demand after sunset, despite expansion past the 300 GW mark. Power shortages rose to 560 million kWh in September amid increased pressure on coal-fired output. According to a separate Reuters report, multiple states had sought additional power allocation to avoid outages last month. Documents viewed by Reuters indicated recently that plans for coal flexibilisation had also been “pushed back by a year” as regulators worked out how to compensate for the higher cost of retrofitting entailed.

Nearly ₹2 trillion in savings

India launched its ethanol blending program in 2003. In a bid to reduce crude oil imports, enhance energy security, and promote environmental sustainability, the E20 blend currently available for vehicles was rolled out in 2023 — with E85 and E100 launched recently for certain cars.

The country reached 20% ethanol blending in petrol years ahead of its own schedule — saving more than Rs 1.9 lakh crore in foreign exchange since 2014. A PIB press release from July added that the program had also led to ₹1.6 lakh crore in additional earnings for farmers.

Super El Niño drives feedstock crunch

Multiple states have been facing drought conditions after India reported its weakest monsoon in nearly two decades. Super El Niño conditions have persisted throughout 2026 — with forecasts indicating it will continue well into the next year. The government lowered its food production target in late September while the India Meteorological Department predicted that “very strong El Niño conditions are likely during November and December 2026”.

“Against the target of 362.60 million tons, production reached 376.56 million tons during 2025-26. In view of the situation created by El Nino, the production target has been fixed at 373.93 million tons for the year 2026-27. This includes the rabi production target of 177.72 million tons,” Indian Express quoted Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as saying last month.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also warned in late September that the world was facing a “major food crisis” in the coming months as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East compounded the effects of a super El Niño. He highlighted the “devastating impact” of the two conflicts and the way they had put energy, food, fertilisers and finance simultaneously under strain. Jaishankar added that tight global energy markets were being worsened by countries “playing politics” with oil supplies and driving prices higher.

Food first, fuel second

India has directed oil marketing companies to stop diverting sugar for ethanol during the 2026-27 supply year because of lower output and record-high prices. A tender for 11 billion liters launched in mid-October allowed primarily for the procurement of ethanol made from corn, broken rice, and surplus rice. According to reports, OMCs received bids for 19.32 billion liters of ethanol against the requested amount, with maize leading the list.

Grain-based ethanol manufacturers also urged the Centre to review procurement prices and allocation norms for the 2026-27 supply year — warning that restrictions on sugar-based feedstocks could disrupt supplies and undermine the viability of maize-based distilleries.

“The procurement price for maize-based ethanol has been cut from Rs 71.86 per litre to Rs 68.86 per litre…would hit the financial viability of corn-based distilleries and farmers’ income,” the president of the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers’ Association told Financial Express last week.

CK Jain had added that the latest tender placed a disproportionate burden on rice-based feedstocks — particularly FCI’s surplus food grain priced at Rs. 60.32 per liter and damaged food grains priced at Rs. 64 per liter. He had warned that this could weaken the role of maize in the biofuel sector.

Dual hit to energy import bill

The Indian energy import bill is now facing a multi-pronged hit amid skyrocketing crude prices. The U.S.-Israeli war against Iran and extreme geopolitical volatility in West Asia had sent oil prices careening to the $120 range earlier this year — even as military escalations forced a closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway is a vital chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of the world’s energy supply.

El Niño conditions have also forced farmers to use significantly more diesel — forced to run irrigation pumps after a weakened monsoon and drought in many areas. Provisional data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell suggests diesel demand rose 11.7% year-on-year in October 2026.

The electricity system faces a similar challenge after demand surged to record highs earlier this year. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air estimated in July that a strong 2026–27 El Niño could force India to generate an extra 17.7 TWh of fossil power. CREA added that the Indian energy system was likely to face the strongest impact globally as hydroelectric and wind power output fell.

“Higher temperatures linked to El Nino are expected to add around 10TWh to cooling-related power demand during July 2026-June 2027, while weaker wind speeds and lower hydropower output could increase the generation shortfall to 17.7TWh…If the shortfall is met primarily by coal-fired power plants, the power sector could emit an additional 17 million tonnes of CO₂ over the period. Under a more severe scenario, the generation deficit could widen to 24TWh,” CREA said.