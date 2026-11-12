Small cap funds have had a roller-coaster year in 2026 so far. In the January-March 2026 quarter, most funds fell between 10% to 13%.

Subsequently, they rebounded 22% to 29% in April-June, before slowing to a gain of 1% to 5% in July-September.

That is the nature of this category. Small caps can double in a year and give back a large part of it in the next.

However, picking a fund by one year of returns is a poor choice. Over a longer period, what matters is how consistently a fund has delivered and how much risk it took along the way.

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With that in mind, we have shortlisted four small-cap funds on a combination of rolling returns over various time frames and risk ratios.

Here is a closer look at each, based on their latest report cards.

#1 Invesco India Smallcap Fund

First on the list is Invesco India Smallcap Fund.

Invesco has returned 14.43% over one year, 19.81% a year over three years and 17.73% a year over five years.

During the same periods, the benchmark, the BSE 250 SmallCap TRI, returned -0.97%, 9.96% and 7.95%.

Among small cap funds, it ranks 5th of 31 over one year, 2nd of 26 over three years and 1st of 23 over five years.

A Rs 5,000 monthly SIP over five years (Rs 300,000 invested) would have grown to Rs 486,096.

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The fund was launched in October 2018 and is managed by Taher Badshah and Aditya Khemani.

Its assets rose 75% from Rs 92.1 bn on 31 March to about Rs 161 bn in October 2026. The direct plan expense ratio is 0.63%.

Its portfolio has about 77 stocks. The top five, as of 31 October, are Sai Life Sciences (5.14%), Eternal, formerly Zomato (4.38%), Aditya Infotech (3.98%), Amber Enterprises (3.69%) and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (3.42%).

Small caps make up 65.8% of its portfolio, mid caps 15.6% and large caps 15.0%, and the fund also keeps about 4.5% in repo.

On risk, the report card shows a standard deviation of 1.10, a beta of 0.98, and a Sharpe ratio of 0.04. All three are calculated on daily returns over the last year.

In the March 2020 crash, it fell 36.94% in a month against 41.75% for the benchmark. In the 12 months to March 2020 it lost 26.77% against 44.20%.

The flip side is that it has lagged in sharp rallies. Its best year, to May 2021, was 102.20% against 130.66% for the benchmark.

Recent returns are also muted. The fund gained 0.64% in the last three months against 1.80% for the benchmark, though it is the only one of the four to be positive over this period.

Overall, Invesco combines the best five-year record of the four with a broader mix across market caps, though its recent gains have been slower than the benchmark.

#2 Bandhan Small Cap Fund

Next on the list is Bandhan Small Cap Fund.

Bandhan has returned 20.78% a year over three years and 17.28% over five years, against 9.96% and 7.95% for the benchmark.

It ranks 1st of 26 funds over three years and 2nd of 23 over five. Since its launch in February 2020, it has returned 27.21% a year, ranking 1st of 36.

The one-year number is weaker. It returned 5.55% against -0.97% for the benchmark, ranking 18th of 31, and it was down 2.72% over three months against a 1.80% gain for the benchmark.

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A Rs 5,000 monthly SIP over five years would have grown to Rs 481,489. The fund has also swung a lot in category rankings. It ranked 1st in FY24 with a 67.86% return, but 24th of 25 in FY23 and 21st of 25 in FY22.

Bandhan is the largest fund here. Its assets rose 75% from Rs 201.3 bn on 31 March to Rs 352.0 bn on 31 October. The direct plan expense ratio is 0.61%. It is managed by Manish Gunwani with Gaurav Satra, Ritika Behera and Kirthi Jain.

The portfolio is the most spread out, with 267 stocks across 36 sectors. The top five, as of 31 October, are Sobha (2.30%), REC (2.13%), Cholamandalam Fin. (1.90%), LT Foods (1.81%) and State Bank of India (1.75%).

Small caps make up 70.3% of the portfolio, mid caps 10.0% and large caps 8.8%, with the rest in cash and other assets. Finance (13.2%), banks (10.9%) and healthcare (9.4%) are the biggest sectors.

The fund has the lowest standard deviation (1.03) and the lowest Sharpe ratio (0.01) of the four, with a beta of 0.88. Its worst year, to October 2022, was a fall of 11.35% against 5.59% for the benchmark.

As it started in February 2020, its worst-month figure of -15.40% captures only the tail of the COVID crash and is not comparable with the benchmark.

Overall, Bandhan has the strongest three-year and since-launch record, but its short history, big swings in rankings, lukewarm last year, and rapid growth in size are worth keeping in mind.

#3 ITI Small Cap Fund

Third on the list is ITI Small Cap Fund.

ITI has returned 14.34% over one year, 19.75% a year over three years and 15.06% over five years. Its benchmark, the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI, returned 3.99%, 12.64%, and 13.29%.

It ranks 6th of 31 over one year, 3rd of 26 over three years and 6th of 23 over five years. A Rs 5,000 monthly SIP over five years would have grown to Rs 480,739, against Rs 419,097 for the benchmark.

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The fund was launched in February 2020 and is managed by Dhimant Shah, with Alok Ranjan joining in May 2026. It has assets of about Rs 36.7 bn as of October, up 47% from Rs 24.9 bn in March 2026. The direct plan expense ratio is 0.86%.

The top five stocks, as of 31 October, are Acutaas Chemicals (3.55%), Welspun Corp (2.89%), Laurus Labs (2.36%), VA Tech Wabag (1.98%) and Karur Vysya Bank (1.93%). No stock is above 3.6%, so the portfolio is spread out. Small caps are 64.9% of the portfolio, mid caps 21.1% and large caps 7.3%, with 3.2% in cash.

The fund has the highest standard deviation of the four (1.16), with a beta of 0.97 and a Sharpe ratio of 0.04. It fell 20.80% in its worst year, to June 2022, when the benchmark fell only 6.19%.

Overall, ITI has done well against its benchmark over three years, but its returns have been the most volatile of the four, and its record is the shortest.

#4 DSP Small Cap Fund

Last on the list is DSP Small Cap Fund.

DSP has returned 12.74% over one year, 15.17% a year over three years and 15.03% over five years. The benchmark, the BSE 250 SmallCap TRI, returned -0.97%, 9.96% and 7.95%.

It has the longest track record. Launched in June 2007, the fund has returned 17.25% a year since inception. It is the only one with 10 years of SIP data.

A Rs 5,000 monthly SIP over 10 years (Rs 600,000 invested) would have grown to Rs 1,544,143, against Rs 1,164,368 for the benchmark. Over five years, the SIP would have grown to Rs 436,699.

It was the most resilient in FY26. It returned 3.26% and ranked 4th of 36, when the Nifty fell 3.60%. In FY22, it gained 37.00%, the highest of the four.

Its assets rose 40% from Rs 153.0 bn on 31 March to about Rs 215 bn in October. The fund is managed by Vinit Sambre.

The top five stocks, as of 31 October, are Lumax Auto Technologies (5.16%), Kirloskar Oil Engines (3.77%), Thangamayil Jewellery (3.37%), Welspun Corp (2.94%) and Sansera Engineering (2.85%).

Small caps are 80.8% of the equity portfolio and mid caps 7.1%. Cash and debt allocation stand at 11.4%.

DSP has the lowest beta (0.81), with a standard deviation of 1.05 and a Sharpe ratio of 0.04. It is also the only fund tested by the 2008 global financial crisis. In the year to January 2009, it fell 68.03%. In the quarter to November 2008, it fell 45.22% against 53.66% for the benchmark.

Overall, DSP is the most defensive here, with the longest record and the largest cash cushion.

How the four funds compare

Fund AUM (Rs bn, Oct 2026) 1-yr return 3-yr return 5-yr return Beta Std dev (daily) Direct plan expense ratio Invesco India Smallcap 161.3 14.43% 19.81% 17.73% 0.98 1.1 0.63% Bandhan Small Cap 352 5.55% 20.78% 17.28% 0.88 1.03 0.61% ITI Small Cap 36.7 14.34% 19.75% 15.06% 0.97 1.16 0.86% DSP Small Cap 214.7 12.74% 15.17% 15.03% 0.81 1.05 0.81%

Data Source: Ace MF, as of 6 November 2026

Conclusion

Small cap funds are rated Very High risk. They can fall sharply, and have often taken years to recover. They are better suited to investors with a long horizon and a high risk appetite, ideally investing through SIPs.

The four funds above have each beaten their benchmarks over three and five years, but past returns do not guarantee future results.

Investors should evaluate the fund’s portfolio, costs, fund manager and fit with their own goals before drawing any investment conclusions.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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