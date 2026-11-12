India can move more than Rs 1 lakh crore a day through UPI and still keep over Rs 42 lakh crore in cash outside its banks. Ten years after demonetisation, that coexistence poses a harder question than whether Indians have embraced digital payments: why has physical currency remained so resilient?

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the existing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, presenting the move as a strike against black money and counterfeit currency. Reducing dependence on cash subsequently became a prominent policy goal.



Yet currency with the public reached Rs 42.56 lakh crore on October 15, 2026, according to the Reserve Bank of India. Against Rs 17.01 lakh crore on October 28, 2016, the last reported fortnight before demonetisation, that represents an increase of about 150%.

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The October 15 reading was Rs 5.27 lakh crore, which is 14.1%, higher than a year earlier. Since March 31, 2026, public cash holdings had increased by 4.7%, showing that demand for currency has continued to expand even as digital payments set new records.

Currency with the public excludes cash held by banks. Currency in circulation (CIC) is the broader measure covering notes and coins. Mixing these measures can distort comparisons across the decade.

Why cash-to-GDP returning to 12.1% undermines the cashless thesis

A larger pile of rupees is partly what one would expect from a growing economy. More output and higher prices increase the money needed to conduct business. The relevant comparison is therefore with nominal GDP, which captures both changes.

RBI’s published ratios show CIC falling to 8.7% in FY2016-17 from 12.1% of GDP in FY2015-16 and then climbing to 14.4% during the pandemic year of FY2020-21. By FY2025-26, it stood at 12.1%, roughly where it was before demonetisation.

That record weakens the argument that the note ban permanently reduced the economy’s cash intensity. But the ratio alone cannot establish how frequently people pay cash, how much currency they keep for emergencies or whether transactions comply with tax rules.

Stock vs Flow: Why households hoard cash even as digital spending rises

Cash holdings are a stock measured on a particular date. Digital payments are a flow of transactions over time, with the same money potentially changing hands repeatedly. A family can pay its bills online while keeping more cash at home. Both statistics can rise without contradicting each other.

A 2023 research paper published by the RBI, found that income growth and precautionary demand supported currency holdings even as digital payments substituted for cash in transactions. Its analysis suggested that emergency buffers and cash held as savings help explain the apparent paradox.

A separate October 2024 RBI Bulletin study estimated that cash’s share in household consumption spending fell from 75.1-81.4% in FY22 to 56.4-64.3% in FY24. These are estimated ranges for earlier years, but they demonstrate how cash can lose payment share while remaining economically significant.

More recently, the RBI’s FY26 annual report linked higher cash demand to state welfare transfers, consumption following GST and income-tax cuts, easing interest rates and rising precious-metal prices. Lower interest rates also reduce the income forgone by keeping money outside an interest-bearing account.

There is a useful policy lesson here. A welfare payment can enter a bank account digitally and subsequently be withdrawn in cash. Digitising the first stage of a transaction does not determine how the recipient spends or saves the money.

UPI hits Rs 1.02 lakh crore a day as credit cards outpace debit

NPCI data show UPI processed 25.47 billion transactions worth Rs 31.53 lakh crore in October 2026. That works out to roughly 82.2 crore transactions and Rs 1.02 lakh crore in value each day, illustrating the scale at which digital payments now operate.

For FY2025-26, RBI data put total digital payments at approximately Rs 3,251 lakh crore. That figure includes large-value transfers through RTGS and should not be mistaken for consumer spending. UPI alone handled about 241.62 billion transactions worth Rs 314.2 lakh crore and accounted for nearly 86% of retail payment volumes.

The business mix is changing too. Credit-card payments rose to about Rs 23.6 lakh crore in FY2025-26 from Rs 21.1 lakh crore a year earlier. Debit-card payments fell to about Rs 4.5 lakh crore from Rs 5 lakh crore. These figures cover payments at shops and online, excluding ATM withdrawals.

For businesses, the implication is a continuing need to serve customers through both cash and digital channels. A merchant’s growing QR-code receipts can coexist with cash expenses elsewhere in the supply chain. Payment acceptance and the handling of working capital therefore need to accommodate both.

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The 10-year verdict: 99.3% note return and India’s dual-track economy

The black-money objective requires its own assessment. Figures from the RBI’s 2017-18 annual report, subsequently cited in Parliament, showed that about 99.3% of the withdrawn notes returned. That left little currency extinguished through non-return, although depositing money did not establish that it was tax-compliant.

Equally, today’s cash stock cannot quantify black money and UPI’s expansion alone cannot establish how much of the digital transition was caused by demonetisation. Evaluating those claims requires evidence on tax compliance and changes in behaviour beyond the payment method.

The decade’s clearest outcome is an economy that has added enormous digital capacity while retaining a substantial demand for currency. For the next stage of formalisation, the practical test is whether households and businesses find banking and digital payments reliable enough to use throughout a transaction. A QR code changes how money moves; it does not, by itself, remove every reason to hold cash.