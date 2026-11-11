Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre, with the new rates coming into effect from Thursday, November 12, PTI reported. The price hike is expected to affect households across Delhi-NCR and other markets where the dairy company sells its products.

The company, which was established in 1974, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

This is the company’s second milk price revision this year. Mother Dairy last increased prices on May 14, 2026. Before that, it had revised rates in April 2025.

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New Mother Dairy milk prices in Delhi-NCR

Under the revised rates, full cream milk will now cost Rs 76 per litre, compared with Rs 72 earlier. The price of toned milk sold in pouches has gone up from Rs 60 to Rs 62 per litre.

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Double toned milk will now cost Rs 56 per litre, against the earlier price of Rs 54. Cow milk prices have also increased from Rs 62 to Rs 65 per litre.

The price of toned milk sold in bulk through vending outlets has been raised from Rs 58 to Rs 60 per litre.

Why has Mother Dairy increased milk prices?

According to PTI, sources said the increase in the prices paid to farmers for procuring milk has raised the company’s input costs. Mother Dairy has decided to pass on part of this additional cost to consumers.

The company passes on around 75 to 80 per cent of the money it earns from milk sales to farmers.

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According to the Indian Express, Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk every day in the Delhi-NCR market. Its milk is available through company-owned outlets, general trade stores and e-commerce platforms.

Its total daily milk sales across markets exceed 50 lakh litres.

The company recorded a 17 per cent rise in turnover to Rs 20,300 crore in the last financial year. The growth was driven by stronger demand for its milk products and cooking oils.

The company sells milk and dairy products under the Mother Dairy brand, edible oils under Dhara, and fresh fruits, vegetables and other food products under Safal.

It operates nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. Its edible oil business runs through 16 associated plants.