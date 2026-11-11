Development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore will witness groundbreaking ceremonies during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Karnataka and Gujarat on November 13 and 14.

On November 13, PM Modi will begin his Karnataka visit by participating in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru, an institution dedicated to integrating modern science with India’s ancient spiritual wisdom.

He will subsequently inaugurate a new section of the Bengaluru Metro, flag off services, and take a train ride from Tavarekere to the IIM Bangalore station before unveiling multiple citywide development initiatives. Later that afternoon, the Prime Minister will travel to Mysuru to participate in a tree-plantation drive at Bharat Vann, inaugurate the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, and address a public gathering.

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What are the key development projects?

The upcoming infrastructure rollout spans critical sectors including urban mobility, power transmission, renewable energy, petroleum infrastructure, waste management, and railways. A major highlight of the visit includes dedicating India’s largest underground LPG storage cavern in Mangaluru to the nation. Built at a cost of over Rs 850 crore with an 80,000 metric tonne capacity, the facility will significantly bolster the country’s domestic energy security.

Key railway upgrades to be unveiled

The prime minister will also unveil several key railway upgrades across the state, including four redeveloped stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur, and Subrahmanya Road, designed to serve as modern transit and local commercial hubs.

To round out the transit expansion, he will dedicate the 45 km Bagalkot–Wandal track-doubling section of the larger Gadag–Hotgi project and flag off the new Bengaluru–Mangaluru–Madgaon Vande Bharat Express.



