Amul fresh pouch milk will become costlier by Rs 2-4 per litre effective Thursday, dairy major GCMMF, which sells products under the Amul brand, said in a statement citing a sharp increase in input costs. The revision comes as Mother Dairy has also raised liquid milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre in Delhi-NCR, effective from the same date.

The two announcements will increase household spending on an essential food item.

Amul Taaza toned milk, which contains 3% milk fat, will cost Rs 2 more per litre, an increase of 3.3%. Amul Gold, which contains 6% milk fat, will become costlier by Rs 4 per litre, or 5.5%.

GCMMF attributed the revision to rising milk production and processing costs, including higher prices of fodder, cattle feed, packaging materials and fuel. It also cited low and uneven rainfall in Gujarat and several other parts of the country.

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The federation said the increase would help it pay better prices to milk producers, who have also faced higher input costs over the past year.

How much will Amul milk prices increase?

GCMMF said the revised prices will take effect on Thursday, November 12. The increase varies across milk variants, with the federation announcing the following changes for its two major products:

Amul milk variant Price increase Percentage increase Amul Taaza (3% fat) Rs 2 per litre 3.3% Amul Gold (6% fat) Rs 4 per litre 5.5%

GCMMF has not provided revised retail prices for every pack and variant in its statement. The final amount consumers pay may vary depending on the milk type, pack size and market.

For households, the additional expense will depend on daily consumption. A family buying one litre of Amul Taaza every day will spend Rs 60 more over a 30-day month. The corresponding increase for one litre of Amul Gold daily will be Rs 120.

These calculations assume that households continue purchasing the same quantity and that the announced per-litre increase applies to their packs.

Why has Amul increased milk prices?

GCMMF said milk production and processing costs have increased over the past year, putting pressure on dairy farmers and cooperatives.

The federation identified several factors behind the revision:

Higher fodder costs: Prices of green and dry fodder have increased, raising the cost of maintaining dairy cattle.

Prices of green and dry fodder have increased, raising the cost of maintaining dairy cattle. Costlier cattle feed: Ingredients such as oil cake, maize and molasses have become more expensive.

Ingredients such as oil cake, maize and molasses have become more expensive. Packaging and fuel: Higher prices of packaging film and fuel have increased processing and distribution expenses.

Higher prices of packaging film and fuel have increased processing and distribution expenses. Uneven rainfall: Low and irregular rainfall in Gujarat and other parts of India has affected conditions for milk production.

GCMMF said its member unions had increased milk procurement prices paid to farmers by 4-5% over the past year. The latest retail revision is intended to support these payments and help producers manage higher costs.

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The federation said, “80% of the revenue collected from consumers through the Amul co-operative structure is returned to our 36 lakh milk producers.”

It added that a major portion of the additional revenue from the price increase would go back to farmers, encouraging them to maintain and increase milk production.

Mother Dairy milk prices also rise in Delhi-NCR

Mother Dairy has announced a separate increase of Rs 2-4 per litre across its liquid milk variants in Delhi-NCR, effective November 12.

The company has attributed the revision to higher milk procurement costs. Its previous price increase took effect on May 14.

The revised prices are as follows:

Mother Dairy milk variant Old price New price Increase Full cream milk Rs 72 Rs 76 Rs 4 Pouched toned milk Rs 60 Rs 62 Rs 2 Bulk-vended toned milk Rs 58 Rs 60 Rs 2 Double-toned milk Rs 54 Rs 56 Rs 2 Cow milk Rs 62 Rs 65 Rs 3

Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk daily in Delhi-NCR through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. Its total daily milk sales exceed 50 lakh litres.

While Mother Dairy’s announced increase applies to its Delhi-NCR liquid milk market, Amul’s revision covers major fresh pouch milk variants and packs across its markets in India.

Both companies have linked their decisions to higher costs in the dairy supply chain. For consumers, the immediate impact will be an increase in daily milk expenses from November 12, with the additional monthly burden depending on the brand, variant and quantity purchased.