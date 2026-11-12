Global investment bank Jefferies has ‘Buy’ ratings on five stocks, with upside ranging from 13% to 31%. The stocks span sectors including cables and wires, chemicals, jewellery, and wealth management.

Here are the five recommendations and Jefferies’ investment rationale behind it:

Finolex Cables

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Finolex Cables with a target price of Rs 1,525 apiece, implying an upside of 21% from the current market price of Rs 1,261.

The company posted robust earnings for the September quarter, with revenue and EBITDA surging 65% and 116% YoY, respectively. Its electricals’ growth was driven by multiple price hikes in the last 12 months to pass on higher copper prices. Despite the stock rallying 55% this year, it trades at a steep discount to its peers, Jefferies said.

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Navin Fluorine International

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Navin Fluorine with a target price of Rs 11,100 apiece, implying an upside of 13% from the current market price of Rs 9,803.50.

“We build 56% EPS growth in FY27 on a very strong base, indicating traction across all verticals. We build in Asundexian’s deliveries starting in 2HFY28. Diversifying beyond Nubeqa increases CDMO growth resilience. We project 33% EPS CAGR over FY26-29E,” Jefferies said.

Bayer’s Asundexian received the US FDA approval, unlocking a preliminary €2bn peak US/EU sales opportunity, with China offering incremental upside. This is a second success for the company, helping diversify and accelerate CDMO growth, with supplies likely to start towards the end of 2027 and ramp up from 2028.

Kalyan Jewellers India

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Kalyan Jewellers with a target price of Rs 900 apiece, implying an upside of 27% from the current market price of Rs 708.30.

The jeweller’s September quarter performance was in-line with Jefferies’ expectations, despite the shift in the festive season to the December quarter. The management’s commentary was “quite confident,” Jefferies said, adding that the festive season is going strong and better than expectations.

Nuvama Wealth Management

Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Nuvama Wealth with a target price of Rs 2,220 apiece, implying an upside of 17% from the current market price of Rs 1,894.40.

“Company plans to lower dividend payout (possibly from 50% in FY26 to 25% from FY27) to lower leverage, replough its high ROE of 28% to offer scope for ratings upgrade (lower funding cost) and growth in lending business,” the global investment bank said.

Jefferies lowered its EPS estimates by 5% for FY28 to FY29, to factor lower insurance fees from FY28 due to proposed tightening and higher staff costs. It sees 21% CAGR in profit over FY26 to FY29.

Data Patterns (India)

The global investment bank has a ‘Buy’ rating on Data Patterns with a target price of Rs 5,545 apiece, implying an upside of 31% from the current market price of Rs 4,241.

While September quarter numbers were below estimates, several major orders are in the pipeline for the year, which should help the company meet its FY27 revenue guidance. “Earnings delivery on existing order book with clarity on margin trajectory, with each passing result helping the stock move higher from current levels,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies’ Buy recommendations: Key drivers

The ‘Buy’ recommendations by Jefferies are primarily driven by the outlook for these companies after the Q2 results. The revenue guidance, order visibility and key business expansion plans for a key role in driving the company’s fundamentals ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.