Maharashtra’s Manjara Dam in Latur district is facing a severe water crisis following widespread drought conditions across the state. The live water storage in the reservoir has plummeted to just 5.06% of its total capacity—a stark contrast to last year when the dam recorded 100% capacity on the exact same day, PTI reported, citing a government official.

Data recorded at 6 AM on Wednesday showed the dam holding just 8.953 million cubic metres of usable water against its designed live storage capacity of 176.963 million cubic metres. The reservoir covers a spread area of 15.990 square kilometres.

The drastic decline in live storage, combined with deficient rainfall and a complete lack of fresh inflow, has raised critical concerns over drinking water and agricultural supplies across Latur and surrounding areas.

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Why low water levels?

The crisis stems from widespread drought across Maharashtra, where the state government has officially declared 305 out of 358 talukas as drought-hit, expanding the list from an initial 265 declared in September.

Monsoon rainfall across the state has been severely deficient. According to a report by The Indian Express, Maharashtra received 798.2 mm of rainfall between June 1 and September 26 against its seasonal average of 970.9 mm—an overall deficit of 18%. In Latur specifically, cumulative rainfall reached only 317 mm this year, nearly half of the 600 mm recorded during the same period last year.

A major driver of the shortfall was the El Niño weather pattern, which weakened trade winds and disrupted monsoon progress across several districts. The resulting prolonged dry spells led to acute rainfall deficits and widespread drought conditions across the state.

Some measures by the government

To address drought and flood-related agricultural distress across the state, the Maharashtra government announced a comprehensive relief package alongside key institutional interventions. A high-level committee chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been constituted to oversee soil and water conservation projects in drought-affected areas. Concurrently, the state approved Rs 291.91 crore in financial assistance for farmers impacted by heavy rainfall and flooding between June and August 2026.

Under the announced measures, many drought-affected families have received an immediate advance cash relief payment of Rs 5,000. To preserve critical drinking water and livestock needs, the government has imposed strict restrictions on canal water allocations for agriculture. However, conditional relaxations have been introduced, allowing farmers to drill new borewells or deepen existing ones strictly until December 15, 2026, aimed at saving drying orchards rather than serving as a blanket waiver.

Fadnavis recently made a visit during festive days to the drought-hit Lohari Sawanga village in Nagpur district, where he spent Diwali night at the home of a local farmer. Over a shared meal with the family, the Chief Minister received firsthand accounts of severe crop losses, acute water shortages, and daily hardships facing local growers.