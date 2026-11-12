Bharat Forge’s wholly-owned defence subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems has unveiled its 120mm Rapid Attack Mortar System (R.A.M.S), an indigenous defence platform designed to provide mobile forces with rapid-response mortar fire.

They keyhighlight of R.A.M.S is ‘fires from the vehicle’ means armed forces can fire mortar rounds directly from the vehicle without requiring the crew to dismount and set up the weapon.

“Integrated on an agile 4×4 vehicle, R.A.M.S is designed to give mobile forces powerful, rapid-response

mortar fire that keeps pace with future warfare strategies,” Bharat Forge said in its regulatory filing.

ALSO READ Bharat Forge swings to profit in Q2 at Rs 310 cr, announces Rs 290 cr defence investment

The company said the system enables crews to move from travel mode to firing mode within moments and relocate quickly after firing, reducing their exposure to enemy attacks. “By removing the need to dismount and emplace the mortar, the system is designed to reduce crew exposure, compress the sensorto-shooter cycle and keep the detachment protected throughout the engagement – faster response, greater mobility and improved crew safety.”

Advertisement

KSSL’s mortar system designed for challenging terrain

The R.A.M.S has been developed to operate in difficult geographical and weather conditions, including high-altitude regions, extreme cold, heat and monsoon conditions.

ALSO READ Engineering stocks lose steam amid AI jitters

It is designed to provide 120mm firepower across mountain passes, deserts and plains, where traditional towed mortar systems can take longer to deploy and require greater logistical support.

The system also focuses on mobility and quick relocation, allowing armed forces to respond faster in areas where enemy surveillance and targeting capabilities are increasing.

Designed for Indian armed forces and global markets

Kalyani Strategic Systems said the system has been designed and developed in India for the Indian Armed Forces as well as international customers.

The company believes the platform will support the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and strengthen India’s position as a manufacturer and exporter of indigenous defence equipment.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Forge, said, “R.A.M.S is designed to give our armed forces credible, responsive capability at high altitude and in the most challenging conditions, while keeping our soldiers protected. We design for the challenges ahead – we design and build in India, for India and for our partners around the world. This is ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in action, and another step towards a Sushakt Bharat, Surakshit Bharat.”

About Kalyani Strategic Systems

Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge. It drives the defence business of the Kalyani Group.

With more than six decades of expertise in design, engineering, metallurgy and advanced manufacturing, Kalyani Strategic Systems claims to deliver sovereign defence capability across the land, marine and unmanned domains spanning artillery systems, armoured and protected vehicles, small arms, ammunition, and marine and unmanned platforms.

Beyond supplying battle-ready systems, Kalyani Strategic Systems enables partner nations to build their own defence industrial base through technology partnership, local industrialisation and assured throughlife support, backed by proven production at scale and security of supply.