Three contract workers died of suspected asphyxiation on Monday, November 9, while cleaning a wastewater treatment tank at a Tata Electronics facility near Hosur, Tamil Nadu, a site that manufactures components for Apple iPhones. According to a report by The Indian Express, the incident occurred during routine maintenance at an effluent treatment plant operated by Nalco Water, a subsidiary of US-based Ecolab.

The victims identified as B. Akmal, P. Kaveri, and M. Sarathikumar were part of a four-member crew inspecting an external nano-filtration unit. Authorities suspect one worker inhaled toxic fumes and collapsed inside the tank, while two colleagues lost consciousness after entering in a rescue attempt. The IE report said that the fourth worker raised the alarm, but all three were declared dead upon arrival at a private hospital in Hosur.

District Collector C. Dinesh Kumar told PTI that preliminary findings point to asphyxiation during sludge removal, raising questions over why the workers entered the confined space when the sludge could reportedly be cleared externally. Police confirmed that the exact cause of death will be established following post-mortem examinations. The tragedy has reignited scrutiny around safety protocols and worker welfare across India’s rapidly expanding Apple manufacturing ecosystem.

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Tamil Nadu govt, Apple and Tata launch inquiries after Hosur factory deaths

Tamil Nadu’s industries minister, Virudhai Magal Keerthana, took to X and said the incident would be “thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.” The state government has ordered a detailed inquiry, while Tata Electronics and Apple are also examining what went wrong.

Nalco Water confirmed that the workers were engaged by one of its subcontractors and said it was cooperating with local authorities. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of three workers engaged by a sub-contractor of Nalco Water, an Ecolab company, at the Tata Electronics site in Hosur, India,” the company said.

Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of three precious lives in the incident at Tata Electronics’ facility in Hosur. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for strength and courage for them during this difficult time. I have spoken to the district administration and directed them to extend all necessary support to the affected families and ensure that the situation is addressed with utmost urgency. The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount. This tragic incident will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings. We must ensure that every necessary measure is put in place to prevent such tragedies from recurring. — Virudhai Magal Keerthana (@Keerthana4VNR) November 10, 2026

Authorities have directed Tata Electronics to review the safety compliance of contractors maintaining the effluent treatment plant and submit a report covering the accident, any lapses and preventive measures. The treatment plant will need safety clearance before it resumes operations.

Why Hosur matters to Apple

The Hosur facility is not merely another factory in Apple’s supply chain. It produces precision-engineered metal casings and back panels for iPhones—components that represent a deeper level of local manufacturing than simply assembling imported parts into finished phones, reported IE.

Apple began assembling iPhones in India in 2017, initially focusing on older models. Since then, its Indian operations have expanded rapidly, helped by government incentives under the Production Linked Incentive scheme and by Apple’s effort to reduce reliance on China amid geopolitical tension and supply-chain disruption.

India now accounts for roughly a quarter of global iPhone production. Tata Electronics and Foxconn are Apple’s principal manufacturing partners in the country, with Tata handling about 40% of domestic iPhone assembly and Foxconn the rest.

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Safety is now utimate test

The deaths have shifted attention from Apple’s manufacturing scale to the conditions under which that scale is being achieved. The incident occurred in a utility area rather than on the iPhone assembly line, but it still sits within the same tightly linked production ecosystem that Apple depends upon.

The main question is whether contractors, subcontractors and factory operators have consistent safety systems: gas monitoring, confined-space entry procedures, protective equipment, rescue plans and supervision. The district administration’s concern that “proper safety measures were apparently not in place” makes those questions especially urgent.

For Apple, the issue is reputational as well as operational. The company has built its India strategy around trusted partners and large-scale production; a fatal safety failure at a key supplier’s site can undermine both public confidence and the reliability of its supply chain.

A pattern of disruption

The Hosur tragedy is the latest in a series of problems at facilities connected to Apple’s Indian supply chain. In September 2024, a fire at Tata’s Hosur facility—reportedly beginning in a chemical-storage area—forced a temporary halt to iPhone component manufacturing.

In September 2023, Pegatron suspended iPhone assembly at its Chennai plant after a fire. Earlier that year, Apple supplier Foxlink halted production at its Andhra Pradesh charger factory after a fire caused part of the building to collapse.

Worker unrest has also disrupted operations. In December 2021, Foxconn’s plant near Chennai shut for more than three weeks after around 250 workers fell ill, prompting protests over living conditions and food safety; Apple later found that the facility did not meet its required standards.

In December 2020, workers at Wistron’s iPhone assembly plant in Karnataka’s Narsapura vandalised property during protests over alleged unpaid wages. The violence forced the plant to close for about three months.

Cybersecurity and environment

Tata’s Hosur operations have also faced non-physical risks. In June 2026, a ransomware attack on a Tata Electronics iPhone assembly facility in Hosur led to more than 2,00,000 files being leaked on the dark web, including supplier information, component specifications and photographs related to Apple’s then-unreleased iPhone 18 Pro.

Tata later restricted access to sensitive systems and hired a global consultant for a forensic audit, according to Reuters report. The breach highlighted how valuable—and vulnerable—confidential product and supplier information can become as India’s role in Apple’s supply chain grows.

Environmental scrutiny has followed too. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board warned Tata’s Hosur components facility that it could face closure over allegations that discharged wastewater had contaminated nearby agricultural land and wells. Tata said the regulator later accepted its explanations and dropped further action, adding that freshwater samples had not indicated contamination and that the facility complied with applicable standards.

Labour standards under watch

Apple’s suppliers have also faced allegations over hiring practices. In 2024, Reuters reported that Foxconn had systematically excluded married women from assembly-line jobs at its Sriperumbudur factory in Tamil Nadu, drawing attention from the Union Labour Ministry and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

In January 2025, the NHRC criticised labour officials for an inadequate investigation. A later government inquiry cleared Foxconn of wrongdoing, but the company instructed recruitment agents to remove age, gender and marital-status criteria from job advertisements.

Disclaimer: This article reports on a industrial workplace incident and supply chain challenges, involving third-party sub-contractor operations, regulatory safety compliance, and corporate developments. Readers are advised that mentions of listed entities and brand partners are strictly for context-based news reporting and do not constitute financial advice, investment evaluation, or product recommendations.