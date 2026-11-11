India has stepped up its diplomatic push to end the nearly five-year Russia-Ukraine war, proposing practical steps to protect Black Sea shipping, keep grain and energy supplies moving, and reduce attacks on critical infrastructure. According to The Indian Express news report, the initiative comes as US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed in Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is in touch with both Moscow and Kyiv, as well as other interested parties, to help restore peace. Its proposal focuses on immediate de-escalation measures rather than a final settlement of the wider conflict.

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India’s 3 part proposal

India’s plan has three main elements: ensuring the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea; addressing Russia’s and Ukraine’s immediate concerns over grain and energy exports; and exploring “non-attack” arrangements to prevent strikes on key infrastructure and civilian targets.

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“On the issue of the Ukraine conflict, India has consistently maintained that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “In recent months, the Prime Minister has expressed that ‘endless war must give way to end of war’.”

“In keeping with this idea to bring peace, India has engaged both sides with certain ideas such as safety of shipping in the Black Sea, addressing immediate concerns of Russia and Ukraine on grain and energy exports, and non-attack possibilities,” he said.

Why the ‘Black Sea’ matters?

The Black Sea is central to the proposal because it is a major route for Ukrainian agricultural exports and Russian grain and energy shipments. Continued fighting around ports, shipping lanes and maritime infrastructure has disrupted trade and raised global food-security concerns.

Ukraine’s three key deep-water ports—Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi—handle around 90% of its agricultural exports. Russia, meanwhile, transports an estimated 42–44 million tonnes of grain, or 77–81% of its total grain exports, through the Azov-Black Sea region.

India’s proposal seeks to keep these routes functioning by protecting merchant vessels, civilian crews and maritime trade from attacks. It also calls for an end to strikes on energy facilities and critical infrastructure, while allowing grain and energy shipments to continue through Black Sea ports.

Food corridors on the table

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of the Abu Dhabi talks. Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed Russia’s blocking of Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea and India’s willingness to help establish food corridors.

“India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue,” Zelenskyy said after the call.

The proposed corridors would allow Ukrainian agricultural produce to reach global markets despite the war. The issue is particularly urgent because fighting around the Black Sea could put an estimated 400 million people in Africa, West Asia and Asia at risk of food shortages, malnutrition and hunger.

Delhi’s diplomatic outreach

Following Modi’s conversation with Zelenskyy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about India’s diplomatic initiatives. The Ministry said India has exchanged ideas on food corridors and remains engaged with both sides.

“Prime Minister reiterated India’s firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution,” Jaiswal said. “On the issue of food corridor, we have exchanged ideas. India remains in touch with both sides, as well as other interested parties, to contribute towards the return of peace to the region.”

Jaishankar had earlier said India was now “a little more involved beyond advocacy” and was trying to be “helpful” on Black Sea shipping safety, grain and energy exports, and non-attack possibilities.

Talks resume in Abu Dhabi

The Indian initiative comes as US-brokered talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States resumed in Abu Dhabi after a gap of several months. The discussions are focused on finding ways to reduce hostilities and address immediate humanitarian and economic concerns.

Ukraine’s chief delegate, Rustem Umerov, said Kyiv was seeking security guarantees and a lasting peace. Russian delegation chief Vladimir Medinsky said Moscow hoped for progress towards peace in the interest of both countries.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that a broad deal to end the war and guarantee security in Europe may be possible. His son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is working with US envoy Steve Witkoff on a potential settlement, said recent contacts had helped narrow the gaps between the two sides.

“He really has asked us to put extra effort into trying to find a solution that hopefully ends the war but also leaves both sides in a much stronger position to start pursuing the full potential of what their two amazing countries have the ability to reach,” Kushner said.

India’s proposal does not resolve the core political disputes between Russia and Ukraine, including territory and security guarantees. But it offers a narrower, more immediate route to reduce civilian harm and protect global food and energy flows.

By focusing on shipping safety, food corridors, energy infrastructure and non-attack arrangements, India is trying to create limited areas of agreement that could eventually support a broader ceasefire.