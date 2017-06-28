Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for home after concluding three nation tour

PM Modi leaves from home concluding his three nation tour. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for home after concluding his three-nation tour of Portugal, the US and the Netherlands. Modi, who arrived in the Netherlands earlier in the day for a brief visit, held talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. He also addressed the Indian community here. “After a series of programmes in three nations- Portugal, USA and the Netherlands, PM @narendramodi emplanes for Delhi,” the Prime Minister’s office tweeted. In the US, Modi held talks with President Donald Trump today during which the two leaders vowed to strengthen co- operation on terror. India and the US also urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross-border terror strikes. In Portugal, Modi held wide-ranging talks with his counterpart Antonio Costa. He also addressed the Indian community there and presented the Overseas Citizen of India card to Costa. (PTI)