By Somit Dasgupta

With the month of November approaching, the rhetoric over climate change is going to get louder. The next round of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) will be held in Antalya, Türkiye. As a precursor to the deliberations at COP31, the annual Bonn Summit was held in June to decide on the agenda. Going by what was discussed, it is quite clear that the deliberations at COP31 will not be smooth, albeit that is no surprise.

Let us list a few major issues that would be debated. First, we have the parameters which need to be finalised for the Global Goal on Adaptation which was initially discussed in Paris (2015). Developed and developing countries do not see eye to eye on this. There is no doubt that it is genuinely difficult to arrive at an agreed set of parameters since what is important for one country may be inconsequential for another. For example, the adaptation issues for low-lying countries are very different from countries facing drought. Moreover, the developed countries are apprehensive that a wider scope for adaptation will lead to a bigger demand for climate funds. Availability of reliable data, too, is a major headache. As of now, about 59 indicators have been agreed upon though one had started with an initial list running into thousands.

ALSO READ Polymer promises ecosystem prospects

The next issue is climate finance. There has been no progress on this front, and funds committed till now are only a pittance of what is actually required. There are a couple of funds on the table. An example is the Loss and Damage Fund. Money committed till now is only about $800 million (against a requirement of $6 trillion), and even this paltry amount has not been paid up in toto. The three main contributors are Italy ($110 million), France ($108 million), and the UAE ($100 million). The biggest cumulative polluter, that is the US, has contributed only $17.5 million! Insufficient funds are not the only issue. The nuts and bolts of the fund are yet to be finalised. For instance, the definition of loss and damage itself is yet to be determined. Further, who will be the contributors and who will be the recipients? India, of course, desires to be a recipient and therefore has not contributed anything to the fund. No country has received any disbursement from this fund as yet though, almost five years have elapsed since its announcement. Nepal, however, has been promised an out-of-turn $20 million on account of the recent flash floods.

All countries were supposed to submit their revised nationally determined contributions (NDC 3.0), setting their targets for 2035. The Climate Action Tracker (an independent project run by two not-for-profit think tanks) has said that 153 out of 198 countries have submitted their revised NDCs, and only three—the UK, Norway, and Nigeria—have targets that are compatible with a 1.5°C rise in the earth’s temperature by 2100. It further says that although many countries have laid down stiff targets globally, one is way short of achieving the 1.5°C threshold. If all pledges and targets are implemented as per NDC 3.0, the earth’s temperature will still rise by an average of 2.2°C. It is well acknowledged that all targets and pledges cannot be implemented since a major chunk is a function of the availability of concessional finance, which is just not forthcoming. In absolute figures in terms of gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent (GtCO2e), by 2035 the planet would be emitting a little more than 30 GtCO2e in excess to what it should to limit the temperature rise to 1.5°C.

There is no doubt that interest in setting stiff decarbonisation targets has waned over the years for many reasons, including the fact that the US walked out of the Paris Agreement not once but twice. This has had a demonstration effect. Though India has said in its NDC 3.0 that it will reduce its emissions intensity to GDP by 47% (up from 45%) by 2035 as compared to 2005, it is the only major polluter (though not in per capita terms) to quote its target in intensity rather than absolute emissions. China was giving India company on this score all these years, but in the latest NDC its emission targets are also in terms of absolute numbers.

ALSO READ Jobs, the missing link

COP31 is being dubbed the “implementation COP” through the same nomenclature was applied for COP30 as well. The feeling is that enough discussions have taken place without any movement on the ground. While we are busy discussing and negotiating without any success, the clock is ticking. Atmospheric carbon dioxide has gone up from 402 parts per million (ppm) since the Paris Agreement (2015) to 427 ppm in 2025. Soon we will touch 450 ppm, which is the level beyond which the earth’s temperature will go beyond 1.5°C by 2100.

To sum up, things are not really looking up, and nothing much should be expected out of COP31. One will just have to go through the motions and announce the usual bromides thereafter. Incidentally, the conference is being held in the tourist city of Antalya, known for its warm Mediterranean beaches. One can only hope that by the time the delegates leave Antalya, climate action would have received as much attention as tourism.

The writer is visiting Professor, ICRIER

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.