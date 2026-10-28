Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is banking on brand strength, calibrated price hikes and wider distribution to sustain volume growth as commodity inflation puts pressure on consumer demand.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major reported 7% underlying volume growth in the September quarter, its highest in 18 quarters, alongside 15% underlying sales growth, the strongest in 14 quarters. This came even as commodity inflation touched 10%, prompting price increases to protect profitability.

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“The focus is to ensure that we do the right amount of pricing to cover costs, go behind savings, whether in procurement and supply chain efficiencies, so that we have the right balance between volume and price,” Priya Nair, CEO and managing director of HUL, said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The first half of the financial year bore the brunt of commodity inflation, chief financial officer Niranjan Gupta added, as input costs rose faster than prices could be adjusted. The resulting lag weighed on margins, particularly in home care, where petrochemical-linked inputs account for a significant share of costs.

Yet, volumes improved sequentially despite price increases. HUL said it had taken price hikes of around 7.5% during the quarter, while home care delivered double-digit volume growth alongside a higher 10% price increase.

Commodity inflation is expected to remain elevated in the near term, Gupta said. HUL will continue to calibrate pricing and pursue cost savings while retaining its medium-term earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin guidance of 22-24%.

The company has also sharpened advertising expenditure through media-buying efficiencies and artificial intelligence tools, Nair said. Advertising and promotion (A&P) spending fell 9.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,481 crore in the September quarter, from Rs 1,632 crore a year earlier. It was also 10.6% lower than the Rs 1,657 crore spent in the June quarter.

HUL added 30,000 stores during the quarter, Nair said, strengthening its reach and assortment in general trade while continuing to invest in modern retail and digital channels.

Defending the core

HUL’s strategy rests on the reach and equity of its established brands. Nine out of 10 Indian consumers use HUL brands, Nair said, highlighting the opportunity to drive consumption in categories where the company already enjoys leadership.

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“India has 1.4 billion people. We must serve everyone’s needs,” she said, arguing that the opportunity extends beyond niche, premium brands to developing the broader FMCG market.

The company is expanding established brands into newer categories and formats. Horlicks has entered the protein segment, Kissan has expanded into chutneys, and Surf Excel has broadened its liquid detergent offerings.

New-age brands remain part of the growth strategy. HUL’s direct-to-consumer portfolio includes Minimalist and Oziva, with Minimalist crossing Rs 1,000 crore in sales in the September quarter. However, Nair said the company would continue to focus on its core brands while pursuing opportunities in beauty, wellness and other specialised segments.

Channels, not just quick commerce

Quick commerce now accounts for about 5% of HUL’s business. But Nair said growth was broad-based across general trade, modern trade and e-commerce in Q2, countering the notion that expansion depends on any single channel.

The emphasis on distribution and market development comes as new-age brands increasingly enter offline retail, traditionally dominated by established FMCG companies. HUL is betting that brand equity, scale and wider availability will help it defend market share while expanding consumption.