The Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) has been a spectacular success. The Rs 30,213-crore issue attracted overwhelming investor interest, while strong listing gains rewarded subscribers. It is a landmark moment for India’s capital markets. Subscriptions suggest that confidence in the telecom company’s growth prospects extends beyond domestic investors to foreign institutions. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have helped several large IPOs succeed over the past two years, including Hyundai Motor, National Stock Exchange, Tata Capital, and LG Electronics. Contrary to the prevailing narrative, foreign investors have not lost their appetite for Indian equities. Stronger earnings growth and more attractive valuations in other emerging markets, particularly South Korea, have prompted FPIs to shift money out of India. Experts also cite the absence of a significant artificial intelligence investment opportunity in India, unlike Taiwan. These factors help explain sustained selling, even though foreign institutions remain willing to back individual Indian businesses when the opportunity is compelling and the pricing attractive. Foreign investors have offloaded Indian equities worth nearly $32 billion so far in 2026, following net sales of almost $19 billion in 2025.

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Outflows might have been larger without foreign investment in the primary market. FPIs have shown enthusiasm for new offerings, understandably so. Beyond new-age technology companies, several businesses coming to market offer scarcity value. Consumer-facing companies such as Hyundai Motor and LG Electronics, established leaders in their segments, make attractive additions to institutional portfolios. Conversely, some existing holdings may be losing their appeal. Established businesses could face disruption from newer competitors or intensifying competition in traditional markets, as has happened in paints. FPIs are entitled to rebalance portfolios, replacing businesses with weaker prospects with those offering better growth opportunities. Not every newly listed company has delivered impressive returns; several IPOs have produced mediocre post-listing performances. But secondary-market stocks have hardly been setting the bourses alight either. Investors are understandably seeking fresh opportunities while earnings growth among established companies remains subdued.

Meanwhile, the IPO juggernaut continues. With the Jio Platforms offering completed, companies have raised approximately `1.55 lakh crore in 2026 so far. The year’s total could surpass the `1.76 lakh crore mobilised in 2025. These figures underline the growing depth of India’s capital markets. Companies with sound business models and credible growth prospects can raise capital, provided valuations are reasonable. Continued enthusiasm for public offerings suggests that investors will commit substantial sums when they see value, despite the volatility and uncertainty that have characterised trading in the broader equity market. Rather than viewing primary-market success as a threat to existing stocks, it should be recognised as evidence of the market’s growing ability to finance businesses and attract capital. This distinction should be remembered.

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Those concerned that IPOs are absorbing investors’ savings and depriving the secondary market of liquidity are unlikely to find comfort soon. The bigger problem is the challenging macroeconomic environment. Elevated crude prices, persistent inflation, and higher interest rates threaten to slow economic momentum, weakening corporate revenue growth and profitability. Earnings downgrades have weighed on sentiment in 2025-26 and preceding years. Nifty 50 earnings rose only around 7-8% in 2025-26, hardly enough to sustain a broad-based market rally. Ultimately, the secondary market needs stronger earnings growth, not fewer IPOs. Until corporate profitability improves convincingly, investors may continue to favour promising new listings over familiar stocks. The primary market’s success should be celebrated, not blamed for the secondary market’s lacklustre performance.