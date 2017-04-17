Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin acquitted by Jamshedpur court in triple murder case

Mohammad Shahabuddin was RJD MP from Siwan. (Source: Twitter)

The former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP from Siwan, Mohammad Shahabuddin was acquitted by the Jamshedpur court in a 25-year-old triple murder case. The news was confirmed by the agency ANI on Monday afternoon. The case that dates back to 1989, pertains to the murders of Anand Rao, Janardhan Choubey and Pradeep Mishra near a Tata Steel Powerhouse in the Jugasalai police station area.

Shahabuddin is facing criminal charges in over 50 cases and is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail. Last year the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to him by the Patna High Court. Immediately after the decision, he surrendered himself and said, “I am a law-abiding citizen. I have always respected the court. The moment the news of the cancellation of my bail appeared on TV, I offered namaz (prayer) and came to surrender.”

Former Siwan MP Shahabuddin’s selfies in jail go viral pic.twitter.com/AEddXd583w — NewsX (@NewsX) January 7, 2017

He however, did not to comment on the SC order. “I can’t comment on the judiciary’s decision, Shahabuddin said. When asked about his political future and comments on Nitish Kumar, Shahabuddin didn’t take name but issued an indirect threat to Nitish Kumar’s political future. “My supporters will make everyone know what will happen in the next elections.” he added. Shahabuddin was back in the news earlier this year when his selfie went viral.

(further details awaited)