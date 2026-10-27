Several commuters got off stalled local trains and walked along railway tracks after two technical issues disrupted Central Railway services in Mumbai on Monday, October 26, 2026. The incidents impacted operations on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan corridor, causing delays of up to 90 minutes. Central Railway later confirmed that all affected signals at Kanjurmarg had been restored by 7:35 pm.

In an update on X, Central Railway mentioned, “All signals at Kanjurmarg restored after continuous efforts of CR.” The railway zone confirmed that restoration was completed in stages, starting with the down-fast line at 4:10 pm.

Several passengers got off stationary trains and walked along the tracks. The Indian Express also reported that a video was circulating on social media showing commuters walking on railway tracks following the disruption.

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What caused the Mumbai local train disruption?

According to PTI, the first technical issue was detected around 9:23 am, when a foreign wire was found hanging from overhead equipment on the down-slow line between Mulund and Thane.

Railway authorities also imposed a power block at 10 am to resolve the issue. The Indian Express reported that the block was withdrawn at 10:48 am, allowing train movements on the affected section to resume.

Around 9:30 am, a separate signalling failure took place at Kanjurmarg, impacting around 24 signals across six railway lines between Kanjurmarg and Bhandup.

Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Swapnil Nila stated that a fire in the relay room has led to signalling failure. The railway administration ordered a probe into the incident.

When were Kanjurmarg signals restored?

Central Railways confirmed in an official post on X that signalling on the four suburban lines was restored between 4:10 pm and 6:18 pm. The fifth and sixth lines, which are also used for long-distance trains, were restored later.

Railway line Restoration time Down Fast Line 4:10 pm Up Fast Line 4:46 pm Down Slow Line 5:30 pm Up Slow Line 6:18 pm Fifth Line 6:35 pm Sixth Line 7:35 pm

These timings indicate signal restoration.

Commuters stuck for over an hour

The disruptions impacted passengers travelling during Monday’s morning rush, with crowds increasing at stations and inside trains.

The Indian Express reported delays of 60 to 90 minutes, whereas some passengers remained stranded inside stationary air-conditioned local trains near Mulund for around 45 minutes.

A college student travelling towards Churchgate stated to PTI, “An Ambernath to CSMT local train which arrived in Thane at 10:05 am was stopped between Mulund and Nahur for one and a half hours.”

The passenger also claimed that no announcements were made inside the train explaining the disruption.

What action did Central Railway take?

As per PTI, railway authorities made alternative operating arrangements, including “absolute block working”, to regulate train movements between Vikhroli and Bhandup. The disruption also impacted long-distance services on the fifth and sixth lines.

Central Railway confirmed that all affected signals at Kanjurmarg were restored by 7:35 pm on October 26.