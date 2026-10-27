Jaipur Metro is set to expand its network with a new corridor that will connect more parts of the city, including major industrial areas, healthcare facilities and Jaipur Airport.

The upcoming North-South corridor between Prahladpura and Todi Mod is expected to extend metro connectivity beyond the existing network and serve several important locations across the city.

The proposed expansion is aimed at improving public transport access across Jaipur and making daily travel more convenient for commuters.

Jaipur Metro Phase 2: 41-km corridor, Route

Jaipur Metro Phase 2 will feature a 41-km North-South corridor connecting Prahladpura in the south with Todi Mod in the north. The line will have 36 stations, comprising 34 elevated stations and two underground stations.

The corridor is planned to serve key locations across the city, including Sitapura Industrial Area, Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKIA), Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Latest update: ₹921-crore underground package

Recently, Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited awarded an underground construction contract to CEM India Projects Ltd.

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the work, valued at around ₹921 crore, with a completion period of 36 months.

The contract covers a 3.13-km stretch of the corridor. It includes twin tunnels to be constructed using a tunnel boring machine (TBM), an underground tunnel box, a ramp and two underground stations at Sanganer PS and Jaipur Airport.

New corridor to boost airport connectivity

The proposed corridor will connect Jaipur Airport with the wider metro network, giving commuters another public transport option for travelling to and from the airport.

The planned underground station at the airport will form part of the 41-km line between Prahladpura and Todi Mod.

The connection is expected to make airport access more convenient for commuters travelling from different parts of Jaipur. It will also bring the airport closer to the city’s expanding public transport network, reducing the need for road-based travel on suitable journeys.

Existing metro network in Jaipur

Jaipur Metro currently operates an 11.64-km corridor between Mansarovar and Badi Chaupar, with 11 stations. The existing line provides metro services across parts of the city, including central Jaipur.

The proposed Phase 2 corridor will extend the network’s reach considerably, adding new destinations and expanding the role of metro services in Jaipur’s public transport system.