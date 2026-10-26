The Gujarat government on Monday declared the Kutch, Devbhumi, Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Porbandar districts drought-affected and announced a relief package for farmers and cattle rearers.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the state received about 89% rainfall. Devbhumi Dwarka was the worst affected district, with a deficit of about 73%.

The announcement comes even as the state government has been making arrangements to save the Rabi season. Several water-intensive industries of the state have also started experiencing water shortages. The rainfall was uneven in Gujarat.

As per the announcement, eligible farmers in the drought-affected districts will get a compensation of Rs 8,500 per hectare, with a maximum limit of two hectares.

In rural areas, people will get jobs for 150 days under the employment guarantee scheme.

The state government will also provide assistance of Rs 80 per cattle per day in the designated camps.

The notification and the relief measures come into effect from November 1.

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On Sunday, Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil said in Surat that Gujarat has proposed to provide electricity generated from water or monetary compensation in exchange for water to fulfill the water needs of the state, especially for the Rabi season.

This week, Patel will have a meeting with the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan in New Delhi to discuss the water scarcity issue.