LTM has secured a strategic technology engagement worth up to $100 million with a large global banking and financial services firm.

LTM said that this is a two-year contract and is already underway. It also includes an option to extend it by another year.

LTM to support banking and wealth management operations

Under the agreement, LTM will serve as a preferred partner for the delivery and consolidation of strategic technology requirements across the client’s wealth management, personal banking and global functions.

The engagement will focus on supporting the financial services firm’s technology programmes and supplier consolidation initiatives. Through these efforts, LTM aims to help the client streamline technology delivery and advance its transformation priorities.

LTM will draw on its banking expertise, engineering capabilities and global delivery network to support the client’s technology requirements at scale.

LTM looks to strengthen ties with global banks

“This engagement reinforces LTM’s commitment to building long-term strategic partnerships with global financial institutions and delivering measurable business outcomes through technology, engineering, and transformation services,” LTM said.

“By combining industry expertise with AI-led engineering capabilities, LTM continues to help clients enhance productivity, accelerate modernization, and scale AI-infused delivery across the enterprise,” LTM added.

About LTM

LTM, a Larsen & Toubro Group company, is an AI-centric global technology services company that helps enterprises drive business value through technology and domain expertise. Its services span integrated operations, transformation and Business AI.

The company has over 88,000 employees across 40 countries and works with a global network of partners to help clients improve productivity and business performance.

LTM share price

The share price of LTM is trading flat in the intraday trading sessions. The stock has declined 32.97% so far this year.