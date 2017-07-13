Fighting poverty still to be primary area of focus: Aga Khan

Aga Khan (Reuters)

Poverty alleviation will continue to be a primary area of focus for our community and all the institutions under the Aga Khan philanthropic foundation, global Shia spiritual leader, the Aga Khan, has said. The diamond jubilee celebration of Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini (the Aga Khan IV) as the 49th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the world’s Shia Ismaili Muslims, kicked off yesterday in various parts of the globe.

“During the Jubilee year and in the future, poverty alleviation will continue to be a primary area of focus for my Jamat (community) and all the AKDN (Aga Khan Development Network) institutions,” said the Aga Khan in an address to the global Ismaili community. He emphasised the jubilee priorities, including promotion of early primary education, strengthening of institutions, and invigorating civil society.

This worldwide celebration brings together the global Ismaili community, partners of the AKDN, and government and faith community leaders in over 25 countries. “The Aga Khan believes diversity should inspire, not divide, and that enhancing pluralism is a crucial building block for constructing peaceful and successful societies,” it said.