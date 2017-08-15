Class 8 girl raped in Chandigarh while returning from school after Independence Day celebrations

Today’s incident comes barely over a week after the 29-year-old daughter of a senior IAS officer was stalked by the son of Haryana BJP chief and his friend. (ANI photo)

In a shameful incident, an 8th standard girl was allegedly raped in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The heinous incident happened while she was returning from school after Independence Day celebrations. The incident happened at the children’s traffic park located in the heart of the city, on Tuesday morning at around 8:15 AM. “The accused, aged around 40 years, forcibly took the 12 -year-old girl to the park, sexually assaulted her and fled,” Investigating Officer in the case, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep said, as per a report in news agency PTI. The victim, a student of Class 8 of a government school, was taken to a government hospital in Sector 16 for a medical examination, the officer said, adding a case has been registered.

Confirming the incident, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Eish Singhal said,”We have registered FIR, suspect rounded up, the investigation is underway, the girl is in stable condition.”

Meanwhile, another woman has complained of being chased by three men in a car. In her complaint, the woman alleged that last night while returning home from the market in a two-wheeler she was chased by three men in a car from Sector 36 till Sector 40 here last night, the police said on Tuesday.