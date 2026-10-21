Yes Bank shares have come under pressure, falling more than 21% in the past five trading sessions and around 23% so far in 2026. The latest concern is not just about the bank’s quarterly earnings, but also the financial impact of a Supreme Court ruling on its additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds.

Global brokerage Nomura has maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating on Yes Bank but lowered its target price to Rs 18 from Rs 23. The new target implies an upside of around 6.5% from the stock’s current market price at the time of the report.

According to the brokerage report, the ruling could affect the bank’s capital position and reported earnings, even as its September-quarter profit broadly matched expectations.

Here are the key factors investors need to watch –

Why has the AT1 bond verdict become a concern?

The Supreme Court’s ruling to restore Yes Bank’s previously written-down AT1 bonds worth Rs 8,415 crore has emerged as a key concern for investors.

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According to Nomura, restoring these bonds could have a post-tax profit and loss impact of around Rs 6,300 crore. That is approximately 1.8 times the bank’s net profit in FY26. The brokerage estimates that the bank’s common equity tier-1 (CET1) capital ratio could also decline by around 230 basis points from its current level of 13.7%.

The potential impact is significant because CET1 capital acts as a financial cushion against unexpected losses.

Nomura noted that the ruling “might impact P&L by ~Rs 6,300 crore (1.8x FY26 PAT) and reduce the bank’s CET1 ratio by approximately 230bp”.

Yes Bank’s Q2 results: Why did profit beat estimates?

The bank reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 1,360 crore for the Q2FY27, up 4% sequentially. Net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 2,820 crore, slightly ahead of Nomura’s estimate.

However, the underlying performance was mixed. Higher operating expenses and lower fee income weighed on the bank’s core pre-provision operating profit (PPOP).

As per the brokerage report, better treasury income and a lower tax rate helped offset these pressures. The bank’s net profit after tax (PAT) was 6% above Nomura’s estimate.

The brokerage also highlighted that the net interest margin (NIM) declined by 10 basis points sequentially to 2.69%. It attributed most of the decline to foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR(B)) deposits.

Loan growth improves, but what about the outlook?

Yes Bank’s overall loan growth stood at 18% year-on-year. Corporate banking loans grew 30%, while commercial banking loans increased 20%. Retail loan growth improved to 9% from 7% in the previous quarter, although it remained comparatively slower.

However, Nomura has reduced its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28 by 2% to 13%, after accounting for higher operating expenses and normalising credit costs.

What is Nomura’s target for Yes Bank?

Nomura has cut its target price to Rs 18 from Rs 23 and retained its ‘Neutral’ rating. The brokerage has also lowered the valuation multiple it applies to the bank, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the AT1 bond ruling.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.