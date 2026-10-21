Eternal has reported a 92.3% year-on-year (YoY) in its Q2FY27 net profit at Rs 125 crore, up from Rs 65 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Eternal’s revenue stood at Rs 24,138 crore, up 77.62% YoY, from Rs 13,590 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Eternal saw a rise of 35.87% in its net profit. Revenue also increased 19.43% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Eternal to acquire 5.4% stake in Mygate

Along with Q2 earnings Eternal announced to acquire a 5.4% stake in Mygate, operated by Vivish Technologies, for approximately Rs 156 crore.

The acquisition will happen through a share swap involving its holdings in Adonmo. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before December 5.