Small-cap companies operate across different industries and follow different business models. Their financial performance depends on factors such as revenue growth, operating efficiency, input costs, and demand conditions.

In this article, we analyse four Indian smallcap stocks, covering their businesses, product portfolios, revenue contribution, Q1 FY27 financial performance, and year-on-year changes in key metrics, and we will also examine their financial position and promoter shareholding trends to understand their future growth potential.

# 1 Stylam Industries Ltd:

The first company is Stylam Industries, which is a manufacturer of decorative surfaces and building materials used in residential interiors, commercial spaces and architectural applications.

Its portfolio includes high-pressure laminates, compact laminates, speciality laminates, premium surface finishes, acrylic solid surfaces, façade cladding, restroom cubicles and lockers.

The company also offers products with different finishes and textures to cater to varied interior-design requirements.

During FY26, it introduced 5×12-foot laminates to expand its applications in interior design and architecture.

The company serves customers in more than 80 countries; its FY26 domestic sales reached ~ Rs 2,980 m, while exports contributed Rs 8,310 m, meaning roughly 73.6% of revenue comes from the export market.

Financial Performance: Financial Snapshot (Q1FY27)

Financial metric Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 YoY change Revenue 2,829.80 3,264.70 15.4% Operating profit 529.3 688.6 +30.1% Operating profit margin 18.70% 21.10% +239 bps Net profit 282.7 481.6 +70.4% Net profit margin 10.00% 14.80% +480 bps

Source: Company Financial Report

Stylam Industries started FY27 on a strong note, with revenue increasing 15.4% yoy to Rs 3,264.7 m; more importantly, the profitability of the company improved.

Operating profit increased 30.1% to Rs 688.6 m, nearly twice the rate of revenue growth; also, operating profit margin expanded from 18.7% to 21.1%, an improvement of 239 basis points.

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The improvement extended to the bottom line too, where net profit increased 70.4% to Rs481.6 m, while net profit margin rose from 10.0% to 14.8%.

The increase in net profit was stronger than the rise in operating profit partly because finance costs declined from Rs 74.9 million (m) to Rs 5.9 m, depreciation also decreased from Rs 49.6 m to Rs 44.3 m, while other income increased from Rs 7.8 m to Rs 12.2 m; together, these factors supported a 57.6% increase in profit before tax to Rs 650.6 m.

Coming to its promoter holdings.

Promoter Shareholding Trend

Quarter ended Promoter holding September 2025 52.19% December 2025 52.19% March 2026 54.11% June 2026 56.86% Net change over the period 4.67 percentage points

Source: Company Financial Report

Stylam’s promoter holding remained unchanged at 52.19% in September and December 2025 before increasing to 54.11% in March 2026 and 56.86% in June 2026.

#2 Prataap Snacks Ltd

The second company is Prataap Snacks, which operates in India’s branded packaged-snacks market through its Yellow Diamond and Avadh brands.

Its product portfolio includes extruded snacks, chips, pellets, namkeen and popcorn, and the company caters to different consumer segments through a range of flavours, pack sizes and price points.

Its distribution network spans traditional retail, modern trade, quick commerce and export markets, serving consumers including the Indian diaspora.

Extruded snacks remain the core product category, accounting for approximately 53% of FY26 revenue.

Financial Performance: Financial Snapshot (Q1FY27)

Financial metric Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 YoY change Revenue 4,110.00 4,925.00 0.198 Operating profit 180.1 202.8 0.126 Operating profit margin 4.40% 4.10% −26 bps Net profit 6.9 24.7 2.58 Net profit margin 0.20% 0.50% +33 bps

Source: Company Financial Report

Prataap Snacks reported revenue of Rs 4,925.0 m in Q1 FY27, an increase of 19.8% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company attributed growth to continued demand for namkeen and potato chips, new-product traction, distribution expansion and stronger execution in growth markets.

However, operating profit increased by only 12.6% to Rs 202.8 m, below the rate of revenue growth, and operating expenses rose 20.2% to Rs 4,722.2 m, slightly faster than sales. Consequently, the operating profit margin declined from 4.4% to 4.1%, a contraction of 26 basis points.

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The raw-material costs increased 22.1%, faster than revenue; gross profit rose 14.1% to Rs 1,339.4 m, but gross margin fell from 28.6% to 27.2%. Higher palm-oil prices, packaging-laminate costs, freight and other packaging expenses contributed to the pressure.

Management has responded through pricing and pack-size adjustments, procurement discipline, operating efficiencies and cost optimisation. Net profit increased from Rs 6.9 m to Rs 24.7 m.

If we look at the promoter holdings of the company:

Promoter Shareholding Trend

Quarter ended Promoter holding December 2025 54.81% March 2026 55.59% June 2026 56.77% Change from December 2025 to June 2026 1.96 percentage points

Source: Company Financial Report

Prataap Snacks’ promoter holding increased from 54.81% in December 2025 to 56.77% in June 2026, an increase of 1.96 percentage points.

# 3 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd

The third company is Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, which is a branded-generics pharmaceutical company that has historically focused on gynaecology and orthopaedics.

It has expanded its portfolio into dermatology, paediatrics, critical care, hospital and institutional channels, and consumer wellness.

The company’s business model combines product launches, medical-representative productivity, pricing decisions and selective acquisitions.

Its portfolio includes established brands such as Hemozink and Sudin. The acquired Yash Pharma business expanded its presence in dermatology and paediatrics, while the acquisition of Aequitas Healthcare provides access to hospital channels.

Financial Snapshot (Q1FY27)

Financial metric Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 YoY change Revenue 756.1 822.3 +8.8% Operating profit 142.1 172.4 +21.3% Operating profit margin 18.80% 21.00% +217 bps Net profit 108 131.9 +22.1% Net profit margin 14.30% 16.00% +170 bps

Source: Company Financial Report

If we look at the promoter holdings of the company:

Promoter Shareholding Trend

Quarter ended Promoter holding September 2025 67.54% December 2025 67.39% March 2026 67.89% June 2026 69.36% Net change over the period 1.82 percentage points

Source: Company Financial Report

Jagsonpal’s promoter holding increased from 67.54% in September 2025 to 69.36% in June 2026. Although the holding declined marginally to 67.39% in December 2025, it subsequently increased in the next two reported quarters, and the net increase was 1.82 percentage points over the period.

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#4 Premier Polyfilm Ltd

The fourth company is Premier Polyfilm, which manufactures flexible PVC vinyl flooring, PVC sheets, PVC films and artificial leather cloth.

These products serve industrial and consumer applications, with uses across flooring, surface coverings and other PVC-based products.

The company is also expanding its capacity for soft-touch cushion artificial leather cloth, sheets, films and knitted fabric.

Its recent growth has been supported by additional production capacity following the commissioning of new plant and machinery. Higher capacity utilisation has helped increase output, while management has also highlighted competitive raw-material sourcing, stable finished-goods prices and the discontinuation of lower-margin product lines as factors supporting profitability.

Financial Snapshot (Q1FY27)

Financial metric Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 YoY change Revenue 650.9 879.2 0.351 Operating profit 96.5 135.2 0.401 Operating profit margin 14.80% 15.40% 55 bps Net profit 60 90.8 0.513 Net profit margin 9.20% 10.30% 107 bps

Source: Company Financial Report

Premier Polyfilm recorded the fastest yoy revenue growth among the four companies in the supplied Q1 FY27 comparison.

Revenue increased 35.1% to Rs 879.2 m, while operating profit grew 40.1% to Rs 135.2 m. Operating profit margin also improved from 14.8% to 15.4%, an expansion of 55 basis points.

The difference between sales growth and operating-profit growth indicates that the company generated additional operating profit without a corresponding increase in operating costs.

Operating expenses rose 34.2% to Rs 744.0 m, slightly slower than revenue. The improvement in operating margin suggests that higher production volumes and better cost management supported profitability.

Net profit increased 51.3% to Rs 90.8 m, while net profit margin rose from 9.2% to 10.3%.

If we look at the promoter holdings of the company:

Promoter Shareholding Trend

Quarter ended Promoter holding September 2025 67.60% December 2025 67.60% March 2026 69.39% June 2026 71.08% Net change over the period 3.48 percentage points

Source: Company Financial Report

Premier Polyfilm’s promoter holding remained unchanged at 67.60% in September and December 2025 before rising to 69.39% in March 2026 and 71.08% in June 2026. This represents an increase of 3.48% over the period, indicating a higher promoter ownership share.

Conclusion

The Q1 FY27 results present four different growth stories where Stylam Industries reported a great improvement in profitability, while Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals benefited from expanding margins.

Premier Polyfilm recorded the highest revenue growth, although its subsequent quarterly margins require attention. Prataap Snacks continued to grow sales but faced pressure on operating profitability.

Promoter shareholding increased across all four companies during the reported period, but this alone does not establish investment potential.

For investors researching small-cap stocks in India, the key factors to monitor are sustainable earnings growth, margin stability, balance-sheet strength and valuation. These findings provide a starting point for further research, not a stock recommendation.

Happy investing.

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