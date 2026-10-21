If you have placed a bid for the Zetwerk Manufacturing Business IPO, which opened on October 15 and closed on October 19, your wait is nearly over. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on October 21, while the listing is scheduled for October 23.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 143 to Rs 151.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

Zetwerk IPO: How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Zetwerk Manufacturing Business’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Zetwerk’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the Registrar, KFin Technologies.

Select ‘Zetwerk’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Zetwerk IPO: Subscription snapshot

Zetwerk’s Rs 5,012 crore issue picked up pace on its very last day of bidding, as the offer was fully subscribed on Day 3. However, the retail applicant category remains undersubscribed. By the end of its subscription period, the offer was booked 3.06 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 4.73 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 1.40 times

Retail Investors: 0.73 times

Employees: 1.59 times

Zetwerk IPO: Grey Market Activity

As per various trackers, the grey market premium for Zetwerk IPO is trending downward and currently stands at Rs 1, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 152, based on the upper end. This means a lot could yield a profit of Rs 99.

However, it is important to know that GMP is not a regulated method to determine the listing price and does not guarantee profit or losses.

Zetwerk IPO details

Zetwerk’s IPO of Rs 5,012.33 crore comprises a fresh component of Rs 2,830 crore, for which the firm issued 18.75 crore fresh equity shares. Investors offloaded 14.45 crore shares through the offer-for-sale route to raise Rs 2,182.33 crore.

Zetwerk is expected to list on the BSE and NSE on October 23.