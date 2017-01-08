BJP will face its ‘triple talaq’ in UP: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the BJP-led NDA had faced people’s “talaq” in earlier assembly polls in Bihar and New Delhi. (Reuters)

Accusing BJP of indulging in communal polarisation in view of the forthcoming assembly elections in five states, CPI(M) today said the poll results in Uttar Pradesh would be a “triple talaq” to the saffron party by the people against its communal policies.

Addressing a public meeting here on the sidelines of the ongoing three-day Central Committee meeting of CPI(M), its General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the BJP-led NDA had faced people’s “talaq” in earlier assembly polls in Bihar and New Delhi and urged all secular forces to come united to ensure defeat of the saffron party and its partners in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

He alleged that BJP and RSS have started raking up communal issues in Uttar Pradesh despite the recent Supreme Court judgement, which said religion cannot be used for making an appeal in elections.

“As part of the communal polarisation, BJP-RSS have once again picked up the campaign for uniform civil code and triple talaq,” he said.

“The worst vote bank politics in this country is played by the RSS and BJP…that’s to consolidate the communal Hindu vote bank. And that’s why they have started campaign against triple talaq,” he said.

“After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, there were assembly elections. In Delhi election, only three of you (BJP) have won out of total 70 seats. That was the government’s first talaq,” he said.

“Next came the Bihar election…the BJP president said if Modi and BJP defeated, there would be crackers burst in Pakistan. So you have to elect BJP government in Bihar. But you know what had happened. The election result was the second talaq for Modi,” he said.

Yechury said, “BJP and RSS would realise the real meaning of triple talaq when the Uttar Pradesh results come out. It is our duty, as the people of our country, for all the secular forces to unite to ensure that BJP and the communal forces will face their triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh…and that will be the real meaning of their triple talaq campaign,” he said.

Criticising the BJP National Executive’s claim today that the demonetisation had been successful in its results, Yechury said they were trying to mislead through their propaganda machinery not bringing into the fore the actual problems being faced by cores of people due to the withdrawal of high value currencies.