Amarnath Yatra Attack: US condemns cowardly attack, vows to combat terror

The Trump administration today strongly condemned the “cowardly” terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir and vowed that the US and India will together continue to fight terror threats in “every part of the world”. Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others injured in the terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday night. “The United States and India will continue to fight together against terrorist threats in every part of the world,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement issued two days after the attack. The United States “strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack” on religious pilgrims in the state of Jammu and Kashmir on July 10, he said. “We extend condolences to the victims’ families and the people of India. An attack on religious freedom is an attack on the most fundamental right of liberty,” Spicer said.

Earlier, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert had expressed concern over the terror attack. “We consider it to have been a terrorist attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in which seven religious pilgrims were killed. That’s of great concern to us,” she told reporters at a news conference. “These were civilians, they were killed as they were exercising their right to worship and that is, in large part, what makes this so reprehensible. That is a great concern to us and our thoughts and prayers go out to those people and to their families as well. Our prayers are with the victims and those who were affected,” she said. Several US lawmakers also condemned the dastardly act. Congressman Will Hurd condemned the attack, saying, “My thoughts and prayers to all of the Amarnath Yatra terror attack victims and their families. The attack is reprehensible and must be condemned.” “The terrorist attack on Amarnath Pilgrims is outrageous,” said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. “Religion is a fundamental right and human right #AmarnathYatra #ReligiousFreedom,” she tweeted. Congressman John Ratcliffe, in a tweet, offered his prayers for the families of those killed in the “horrific terrorist” attack. Congressman Jim Costa said he is “deeply saddened at the cowardly attack” on innocent Amarnath yatra pilgrims.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you,” he said. “The terrorist attack on Amarnath Yatra is reprehensible and must be condemned,” tweeted Congressman Ted Poe. “Our hearts go out to the victims of the terrorist attack on #AmarnathYatra. We must stand united against these deplorable acts of terror,” said Congressman John Culberson. Hindus and pilgrims of every religion should be able to visit their holy places without fear of attacks by terrorists, said Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. “My prayers are with the victims and their families of this senseless, vicious attack on the #AmarnathYatra pilgrims,” tweeted Congresswoman Anna G Eshoo. In a statement, Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) — USA condemned the dastardly attack on Amarnath pilgrims. “Indian American community is very sad and shocked to hear this barbaric attack on innocent pilgrims travelling to Amarnath shrine and pray for all victims and their families,” said Krishna Reddy Anugula, president of the OFBJP-USA.