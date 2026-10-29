Infrastructure major Dilip Buildcon has secured an order worth Rs 688 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a 4-lane elevated corridor in Maharashtra. The contract will be executed within 24 months, followed by a 15-year operation period.

Dilip Buildcon: Highway project details

NHAI has awarded Dilip Buildcon a project to construct a 4-lane elevated corridor in Solapur, Maharashtra. The corridor will stretch from Old Pune Naka to Boramani Naka on NH-65.

The contract has been awarded on a hybrid annuity basis and is worth Rs 688.23 crore, exclusive of GST.

“Construction of a 4-lane elevated corridor, including approaches from Old Pune Naka to Boramani Naka on NH-65 in Solapur City in the State of Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode. (Km 0.050 to Km 9.710),” the company said in its regulatory filing.

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The domestic contract does not fall under the ambit of related party transactions. Dilip Buildcon has clarified that promoter/promoter groups of the companies have no interest in the said contract.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months, followed by an operation period of 15 years from the Commercial Operation Date (COD).

Dilip Buildcon: LPG project worth Rs 1,800 crore

On October 7, Dilip Buildcon received a Grant of Authorisation from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for construction work of an LPG pipeline stretching from Paradip, Odisha, to Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The contract is valued at Rs 1,800 crore.

Under the scope of work, Dilip Buildcon will undertake the design, finance, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the proposed LPG pipeline infrastructure. The scheduled project will be constructed within 3 years, followed by an operation period of 25 years.

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“The proposed pipeline infrastructure will facilitate the transportation of LPG to the bottling plants of various Oil Marketing Companies (“OMCs”), thereby intending, replacing the existing road-based transportation of LPG through tankers and enhancing road safety,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Dilip Buildcon share price

Dilip Buildcon’s share price was down 3% in Thursday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, the stock has declined over 7%, while over the past six months its share price has fallen by more than 20%.