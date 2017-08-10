Akhilesh Yadav takes on BJP, asks who is running police stations in UP?

Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav took on Yogi Adityanath-led state government on Thursday afternoon. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav took on Yogi Adityanath-led state government on Thursday afternoon and said that he wants to know who is running police stations in the state, reported news agency ANI. “Aarop tha thana Samajwadi log chala rahe hain. Pradhanmantri Ji ne bhi kaha. Hum janna chahte hain UP mein thana kaun chala raha hai (It was said that Samajwadi people are running it, even the Prime Minister said it. Today, we want to know who is running police stations in UP),” he said.

He also lashed out at the government by saying that it has done everything possible to remove Samajwadi Party’s desk jila panchayat desk. Akhilesh added that even now police is working with the government to trap the members of jila panchayat under false charges. “Pehle SP ka jila panchayat desk tha,hatane ke liye jo kar sakte hain kiya sarkar ne. 302 ki dhaara lagai, 376 mein fasa diya. Abhi bhi jila panchayat sadasyon ko 376 aur tamaam sangeen dhaaraon mein fasaya jaa raha hai.Police saath kaam kar rahi hai (Earlier, they did everything possible to remove the jila panchayat desk. Used section 302, trapped us in section 376. Even now the members are being trapped under section 377. Police is also wroking with them),” he said.

Talking about the Digital India initiative that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akhilesh said no other state has used a technology like 100 number but the new government has ruined it. “We speak of Digital India. Which other state used technology like ‘100 number’ better than UP? They’ve ruined it,” he was quoted saying by ANI.

Speaking on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, he emphasised on the need to preserve the values of freedom. “On August 9, 1942, Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of ‘Quit India’ and samajwadis took part in the movement with great enthusiasm. It is the responsibility of the new generation of samajwadis to fulfil the dream of ‘suraaj’ (good governance), which Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of. It is our duty to preserve the values of freedom,” the SP chief said.