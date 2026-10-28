MK Sons Fine Jewels’ initial public offering worth Rs 275.40 crore opens for bidding on October 28. The jewellery manufacturer aims to raise Rs 220.32 crore via the issuance of 1.36 crore fresh equity shares.

The issue price band is fixed at Rs 153 to Rs 162. As per the latest update, its shares were trading at a 6% premium in the unlisted markets. Pre-IPO opening, M.K. Sons raised Rs 82.62 crore through its anchor book.

Here’s all you need to know about the M.K. Sons Fine Jewels IPO

MK Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Offer size and lead managers

Of the total float, the issue’s fresh component comprises the majority portion of Rs 220.32 crore, which will be raised through the issuance of 1.36 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each. M.K.’s promoter, Ramchand Murlidhar Raimalani, will offload 34 lakh shares to raise Rs 55.08 crore through the offer for sale route.

Aryaman Financial Services is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services Pvt. is acting as its registrar.

MK Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Utilisation of proceeds

As per its red herring prospectus, the company will deploy capital worth Rs 152.8 crore towards its growth initiatives. This includes setting up one new showroom in Maharashtra and expanding its operations in Gujarat.

Additionally, Rs 30 crore will be diverted towards repayment and prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, while the remaining funds are expected to be utilised for general corporate purposes. The said

MK Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Lot size

In order to apply for the IPO, retail applicants need to invest a minimum amount of Rs 14,742 of one lot comprising 91 shares. The upper cap for retail investors is fixed at 13 lots, equating to an investment of Rs 1,91,646.

Small high net worth individuals can apply for a minimum of 14 lots and a maximum of 67 lots, while the lower cap for big HNI is fixed at 68 lots.

MK Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Grey market activity

As per various trackers, the shares of M.K.Sons Fine Jewels are trading at a premium of Rs 10 in the unlisted markets, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 172, based on the upper cap of the price band. This reflects gains of 6.17% per share and a profit of Rs 910 per lot.

However, it is important to know that GMP is an unofficial metric used to estimate the listing price and does not guarantee profit.

MK Sons Fine Jewels IPO: Subscription timeline

The IPO will close its bidding window on October 30. The company expects to complete share allotment by November 2, and bidders are likely to receive their shares and any requisite refunds on the same day.

M.K.Sons Fine Jewels is expected to list on the NSE and BSE on November 4.