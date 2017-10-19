AAP hits back at Sheila Dikshit, says former Delhi CM’s praise in return for officers protecting her

On Tuesday, the former Delhi chief minister had said that the national capital has among the most efficient bureaucrats. (PTI)

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has alleged that Delhi chief secretary M M Kutty was among officers who tried to protect former chief minister Sheila Dikshit from probe in the “massive scam” in Nagrik Sehkari Bank Limited during her tenure, Indian Express said.

“During the tenure of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, a massive co-operative bank scam was underway in 2012… The officers of Delhi government are protecting her from investigation, which has prompted her to heap praise on those officers,” a statement issued by the party said.

According to an order of the Registrar Cooperative Societies in June 2017, board members of were charged with a penalty of Rs 5 lakh for 40 “illegal appointments” and “62 promotions…done in the year 2012”. The order said, “The appointment process followed for appointing 40 staff in the bank…are found to be in violation of the various provisions of the DCS Act 2003 and Rules 2007.”

On Tuesday, the former Delhi chief minister had said that the national capital has among the most efficient bureaucrats after her successor Arvind Kejriwal said most of the officials want to hold up files.

Greater Kailash MLA and chief spokesperson of AAP’s Delhi unit Saurabh Bharadwaj accused Kutty of evading accountability. “The Delhi Assembly committee had questioned Chief Secretary M M Kutty over the bank scam and had directed him to take action against some of his subordinates. Not only has he failed to respond, there’s no communication from him about the action he had been directed to take. Reasons for Ms Dikshit to choose this occasion to heap praise on officers is abundantly clear: they are evading accountability for a scam committed when she was CM,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

Meanwhile, Sheila Dikshit said, “My comments were not related to any specific officer, but the entire bureaucracy. If they have anything (proof) against any officer, action should be taken.”