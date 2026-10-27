IT major HCLTech and Rapidus Corporation officially inaugurated two HCLTech development centers in India to support the Japanese advanced chipmaker’s evolving semiconductor engineering requirements. Set up in Bengaluru and Hubli, the hubs will leverage HCLTech’s core engineering capabilities in functions including mask design, design infrastructure, process design kit development, design technology co-optimisation, and layout design.

The IT services firm will also collaborate with Rapidus to build a pipeline of Indian engineering talent to meet the chipmaker’s changing talent needs in Japan.

“Advanced semiconductors will define the technologies of the next decade,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech.

The partnership reflects the growing strategic collaboration between Japan and India, bringing together Rapidus’ next-generation semiconductor ambitions with HCLTech’s engineering expertise to accelerate chip adoption, compress time-to-market, and lay the foundations for the next era of semiconductor innovation, Vijayakumar added.

“Through this collaboration with HCLTech, we expect to access India’s growing pool of semiconductor engineering talent and establish dedicated development capabilities that complement our operations in Japan,” said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, Representative Director and CEO of Rapidus Corporation.