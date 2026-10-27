Akasa Air will shift its Mumbai-Jeddah operations from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) from December 2026,



Akasa Air and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Tuesday announced a phased transition of the airline’s Mumbai-Jeddah services to NMIA, supporting the development of a dual-airport system for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Bookings for the flights opened on October 26.

The move builds on Akasa Air’s existing presence at NMIA and is expected to strengthen international connectivity from the new airport, which is being developed as an additional aviation gateway for the region.

On Sunday, IndiGo and Air India Express announced plans to expand their domestic and international operations from NMIA, with some flights being shifted from CSMIA to the new airport.

Akasa Air’s Mumbai-Jeddah service will add to the new airport’s international network as airlines gradually introduce and transfer flights to NMIA.

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The airport’s expansion is part of a wider effort to strengthen aviation infrastructure in the Mumbai region and accommodate future growth in passenger demand. The transition of services is expected to take place progressively as airlines adjust their schedules and operations to the new airport.